Protesting Manchester United fans break into Old Trafford

Match against Liverpool may be delayed as team bus held up at Lowry Hotel

Jamie Jackson

Fans hold up a banner as they protest against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, before their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

Fans hold up a banner as they protest against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, before their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

 

Manchester United’s game with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon may be delayed after some individuals broke into the stadium and entered the pitch, with the team coach also being delayed from leaving the Lowry Hotel in the city centre.

While it is unclear precisely why the individuals had broken into the ground, supporter unrest at the Glazers’s ownership has been further heightened after the club’s planned membership of the now defunct European Super League.

Pictures showed the coach due to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad to Old Trafford halted outside the Lowry with banks of uniformed police surrounding it.

The match is due to kick-off at 4.30pm and officials at the club were unsure if it could go ahead on time. If United lose to Liverpool then Manchester City will be crowned champions. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.