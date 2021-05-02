Protesting Manchester United fans break into Old Trafford

Manchester United’s game with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon may be delayed after some individuals broke into the stadium and entered the pitch, with the team coach also being delayed from leaving the Lowry Hotel in the city centre.

While it is unclear precisely why the individuals had broken into the ground, supporter unrest at the Glazers’s ownership has been further heightened after the club’s planned membership of the now defunct European Super League.

Pictures showed the coach due to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad to Old Trafford halted outside the Lowry with banks of uniformed police surrounding it.

The match is due to kick-off at 4.30pm and officials at the club were unsure if it could go ahead on time. If United lose to Liverpool then Manchester City will be crowned champions. – Guardian