Protesting Manchester United fans break into Old Trafford
Match against Liverpool may be delayed as team bus held up at Lowry Hotel
Fans hold up a banner as they protest against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, before their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire
Manchester United’s game with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon may be delayed after some individuals broke into the stadium and entered the pitch, with the team coach also being delayed from leaving the Lowry Hotel in the city centre.
While it is unclear precisely why the individuals had broken into the ground, supporter unrest at the Glazers’s ownership has been further heightened after the club’s planned membership of the now defunct European Super League.
A MASSIVE turnout of protesting Manchester United fans at Old Trafford 🔰 #mufc #mujournal #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/ThtSCLIxCr— United Journal (@theutdjournal) May 2, 2021
The protesting fans have stepped onto the pitch 🔰 #mufc #mujournal #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/Awf3ehN8AC— United Journal (@theutdjournal) May 2, 2021
Pictures showed the coach due to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad to Old Trafford halted outside the Lowry with banks of uniformed police surrounding it.
The match is due to kick-off at 4.30pm and officials at the club were unsure if it could go ahead on time. If United lose to Liverpool then Manchester City will be crowned champions. – Guardian