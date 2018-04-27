Premier League weekend team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Liverpool (3) v Stoke (19), 12.30pm – Live Sky Sports

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he sustained season-ending knee ligament damage in the Champions League win over Roma. That could lead to an opening for youngster Ben Woodburn to feature alongside Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum. Forward Sadio Mane is unlikely to be risked after he was pictured visiting a private hospital on Thursday, although Klopp insisted the Senegal international’s problem was not serious.

Stoke are set to be without right back Glen Johnson. He suffered a recurrence of his groin injury during last weekend’s draw with Burnley so Kurt Zouma is likely to deputise. Forward Eric Choupo-Moting (groin) and defender Kostas Stafylidis (fractured rib) remain on the sidelines.

Last season: Stoke 1 Liverpool 2, Liverpool 4 Stoke 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W D W D; Stoke L L L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 43; Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke) 7

Match odds: H 2-7 A 9-1 D 9-2

Referee: Andre Marriner

Burnley (7) v Brighton (13)

Ben Mee (shin) and Scott Arfield (calf) will again be missing for the Clarets. Boss Sean Dyche has confirmed on-loan Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou (hamstring) will be back available but Steven Defour and Robbie Brady (both knee) are out.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has no fresh injury concerns. Midfielder Davy Propper remains unavailable as he serves out a three-match suspension and Steve Sidwell continues his recovery from an ankle problem.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley W W W L D; Brighton L L D L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Wood (Burnley) 11; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 14

Match odds: H 23-20 A 13-5 D 21-10

Referee: Roger East

Crystal Palace (14) v Leicester (9)

Palace have no fresh injury concerns. Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham have returned to training, but both are likely to be on the substitutes’ bench at best. Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon and Bakary Sako remain long-term absentees.

Kasper Schmeichel and Shinji Okazaki have not recovered in time for Leicester’s trip to south London. Both players suffered ankle injuries at Burnley on April 14th and missed the goalless stalemate with Southampton last week. Ben Hamer is likely to retain his place in goal in Schmeichel’s continued absence. Daniel Amartey will make his return from a hamstring injury for the under-23 side on Friday night.

Last season: Crystal Palace 2 Leicester 2, Leicester 3 Crystal Palace 1

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W L D W D; Leicester W W L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) 10; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 20

Match odds: H 21-20 A 5-2 D 5-2

Referee: Mike Dean

Huddersfield (16) v Everton (8)

Huddersfield will be without forward Tom Ince. The match-winning hero in their last game against Watford has been ruled out by a hamstring strain. Boss David Wagner has no other injury or suspension problems, but Elias Kachunga, Danny Williams (both ankle) and Michael Hefele (knee) remain sidelined.

Everton will make late checks on Morgan Schneiderlin, Leighton Baines and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Schneiderlin suffered a dead leg in the win over Newcastle, Baines cut his head in the same game and Calvert-Lewin is suffering from a back issue. Gylfi Sigurdsson has only resumed light training from his knee injury and Mason Holgate is on the way back from ankle trouble.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Huddersfield D L L D W; Everton W L D D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Steve Mounie (Huddersfield) 9; Wayne Rooney (Everton) 11

Match odds: H 13-8 A 9-5 D 21-10

Referee: Lee Probert

Newcastle (10) v West Brom (20)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will be without midfielders Christian Atsu and Mikel Merino. Atsu missed Monday night’s trip to Everton with a knee problem and Merino has joined him on the sidelines with a similar, but minor, injury. Striker Islam Slimani made his first start for the club at Goodison Park and will hope for a further chance to impress.

On-loan Daniel Sturridge could make his first start since February as West Brom try to delay a seemingly inevitable relegation. Nacer Chadli (hip) is fit, but while James Morrison (Achilles) has returned to training, he is unlikely to feature for the rest of the season, with the Baggies needing to win at St James’ Park to keep their slim survival hopes alive.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle W W W W L; West Brom L L D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) 7; Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 11

Match odds: H 4-5 A 18-5 D 5-2

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Southampton (18) v Bournemouth (11) – Live Sky Sports (Ireland only)

Bournemouth’s Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter will miss out with an Achilles sustained in training. Full back Adam Smith remains sidelined with a knee problem.

Relegation-threatened Southampton will be without captain Steven Davis and winger Sofiane Boufal. Midfielder Davis has suffered a recurrence of an Achilles injury and could miss the rest of the season, while Morocco international Boufal has been exiled from the first team by manager Mark Hughes following a bust-up. Saints centre back Jack Stephens has completed a three-match suspension.

Last season: Southampton 0 Bournemouth 0, Bournemouth 1 Southampton 3

Last five league matches: Southampton L L L L D; Bournemouth W D D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Charlie Austin (Southampton) 7; Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 8

Match odds: H 8-11 A 18-5 D 14-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Swansea (17) v Chelsea (5), 5.30pm – Live BT Sport

Swansea could be without defensive duo Federico Fernandez and Kyle Bartley. The pair both face scans on knee injuries and, if ruled out, could force manager Carlos Carvalhal into playing four at the back rather than three central defenders. Dutch winger Luciano Narsingh is another doubt with an ankle problem, but Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches could return to the squad for the first time since the end of January after a hamstring problem.

Chelsea left back Marcos Alonso will complete his three-match ban. The Blues have no fresh injury concerns, but could make changes following the FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton, with Thibaut Courtois expected to return in goal. Danny Drinkwater (groin) was left out at Wembley but could return, but defenders David Luiz (knee) and Ethan Ampadu (ankle) are out.

Last season: Chelsea 3 Swansea 1, Swansea 2 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Swansea D L D D L; Chelsea W L D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 11; Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 16

Match odds: H 6-1 A 1-2 D 3-1

Referee: Jonathan Moss

SUNDAY

West Ham (15) v Manchester City (1), Live Sky Sports, 2.15pm

Adrian returns in goal for West Ham as Joe Hart cannot face his parent club. Captain Mark Noble hopes to shake off a knock and fellow midfielder Manuel Lanzini is fully fit after a knee problem. Michail Antonio, Winston Reid, Sam Byram and Pedro Obiang are still out although the latter is close to returning.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho returns from suspension and full back Benjamin Mendy could also get more game time after making his comeback from a long-term knee injury as a second-half substitute against Swansea last weekend. Centre back John Stones continues to battle an adductor injury while top scorer Sergio Agüero (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Last season: West Ham 0 Man City 4, Man City 3 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: West Ham L W D D L; Man City W W L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 10; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 30

Match odds: H 8-1 A 1-3 D 4-1

Referee: Neil Swarbrick

Manchester United (2) v Arsenal (6), Live Sky Sports, 4.30pm

Sergio Romero remains the only absentee for Manchester United with a knee injury sustained on international duty with Argentina last month. Antonio Valencia has overcome a muscle complaint sustained in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final win against Tottenham.

Arsene Wenger could make a raft of changes for Arsenal. The Gunners have prioritised the Europa League in recent weeks and, following a 1-1 home draw with Atletico Madrid on Thursday night, Wenger will want his first-team regulars fit and raring to go in Spain. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, cup-tied in Europe, is available while Henrikh Mkhitaryan could feature against his former club but may be one of those rested having only just recovered from a knee injury. Mohamed Elneny (ankle) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles) are missing.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 1 Arsenal 1

Last five league matches: Man Utd W W W L W; Arsenal W W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 27; Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 16

Match odds: H 4-9 A 13-2 D 16-5

Referee: Kevin Friend

MONDAY



Tottenham (4) v Watford (12), Live Sky Sports, 8pm

Tottenham will assess Danny Rose following his return to training after missing the last three games with a calf injury. That leaves Harry Winks as the only absentee as he recovers from an ankle injury while Hugo Lloris will return in goal after sitting out the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United.

Watford boss Javi Gracia could have Gerard Deulofeu back after a throat infection but has several players struggling to be fit. Nathaniel Chalobah (knee) is back in training but is likely to miss out while Gracia also noted Roberto Pereyra (groin) could feature while Younes Kaboul (foot), Tom Cleverley (hamstring) and Stefano Okaka (unspecified) are out.

Last season: Tottenham 4 Watford 0, Watford 1 Tottenham 4

Last five league matches: Tottenham W W W L D; Watford L D L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 36; Richarlison (Watford) 8

Match odds: H 1-7 A 14-1 D 7-1

Referee: Michael Oliver