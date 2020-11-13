Premier League to scrap controversial PPV model

Pay-per-view scheme had seen fixtures available to watch for €16.95 per match

Paul MacInnes

West Brom’s clash with Tottenham was one of the Premier League’s pay-per-view fixtures. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/PA

West Brom’s clash with Tottenham was one of the Premier League’s pay-per-view fixtures. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/PA

 

The Premier League will show every fixture live on TV until the new year, with no pay-per-view matches in sight.

As expected, the top flight has abandoned the controversial format that led to fans being charged £14.95/€16.95 to watch a single game. Instead, it has reverted to the model used after football returned in June following the first national lockdown; most games will be shown live on Sky and BT Sport with additional fixtures on Amazon Prime and free to air on the BBC.

The BBC will show Everton v Fulham on Sunday, November 22nd. Amazon, meanwhile, will screen Crystal Palace v Newcastle. The other remaining matches, on top of those already picked for TV, will be shared between BT and Sky.

The new arrangement will run through December and January, and will include the intensive Christmas and New Year period. The allocation of matches for this period have yet to be decided.

“There is a full schedule of Premier League games over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans”, a Premier League spokesperson said. “The agreement will be reviewed in the new year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.” - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.