Premier League to restart on June 17th - BBC reports

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal games in hand set for first day

 

The Premier League season will restart on Wednesday, June 17th, the BBC reported on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Premier League, which stopped play in March, declined to comment as the meeting of 20 club officials was ongoing.

The season will get under way on the Wednesday date with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, which are both games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19th-21st, the report said. All games will be behind closed doors.

The Premier League was suspended on March 13th due to the coronavirus pandemic but teams returned to small group training last week.

On Wednesday clubs agreed to move to phase two of the comeback with players working in larger groups and closer to each other.

The next step would be full contact training and preparation for the return to action.

Four individuals connected to three clubs tested positive for coronavirus in the league’s third round of testing, with 1,008 staff from Premier League clubs tested.

The picture is equally encouraging in the Championship, where only three positive results were returned from 1,030 tests.

Blackburn captain Elliott Bennett and two unnamed Fulham players were the ones to test positive.

Blackburn confirmed Bennett had been tested on Monday and was found to have Covid-19, but was asymptomatic.

He will now isolate for seven days and will return to training on June 5th if he does not go on to develop symptoms, the club said.

Bennett said: “I feel fit and healthy. Hopefully this sends out a positive message to the community that perhaps many people have or have had the virus without showing any effects.

“I obviously would never have known if we hadn’t returned to training and taken the tests, because I don’t feel unwell and have got no symptoms whatsoever.

“There seems to have been a lot of hysteria about footballers returning to training, but it’s not a big deal at all. It’s the people who are seriously ill in hospital that we need to worry about, not footballers who are fit and healthy, and who aren’t showing any signs of being unwell.”

