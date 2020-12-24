Premier League team news, kick-off times and TV details

Saturday (St Stephen’s Day)

Leicester (2) v Man Utd (3)

Kick-off: 12.30pm. Venue: King Power Stadium. On TV: Live on BT Sport 1.

Jamie Vardy will be fit after coming off with a minor groin problem in Leicester’s win at Tottenham. Caglar Soyuncu is touch-and-go with a groin injury and Ricardo Pereira remains out with a similar complaint.

United will check on the fitness of Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Midfielder McTominay suffered a groin injury in United’s win over Leeds last weekend while right-back Wan-Bissaka missed the midweek game at Everton with a knock. Defenders Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo remain long-term absentees.

Last season: Leicester 0 Man Utd 2, Man Utd 1 Leicester 0

Last five league matches: Leicester L W W L W; Man Utd W W D W W

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 13; Miguel Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) 13

Match odds: H 2-1 D 12-5 A 11-8

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Aston Villa (9) v Crystal Palace (13)

Kick-off: 3pm. Venue: Villa Park. On TV: Live on BBC One.

Ross Barkley is expected to be available for Villa having been out for a month with a hamstring problem. Ezri Konsa has shaken off an illness but Trezeguet (thigh) and Wesley (knee) remain sidelined.

Palace will be without former Villa defender Gary Cahill (hamstring). Striker Christian Benteke — another ex-Villa player — returns from a one-match ban but Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho (both calf) and Connor Wickham (thigh) miss out.

Last season: Aston Villa 2 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 0

Last five league matches: Aston Villa L L W D W; Crystal Palace L W D D L

Top scorers: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 8; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 7

Match odds: H 19-20 D 27-10 A 11-4

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Fulham (18) v Southampton (7)

Kick-off: 3pm. Venue: Craven Cottage. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Fulham could be without Ivan Cavaleiro due to injury, while manager Scott Parker is absent from the dugout after a member of his household returned a positive Covid-19 test. Kenny Tete will be unlikely to feature after his wife gave birth while Terence Kongolo is injured. Mario Lemina is ineligible to face his parent club but Joachim Andersen’s suspension has been overturned.

Southampton will be missing Oriol Romeu through suspension. Striker Danny Ings (hamstring) and defender Jannik Vestergaard (knee) are doubts, along with winger Nathan Redmond, who is struggling with a hip problem. Mohammed Salisu could make a belated debut.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham W L D D D; Southampton L W W D L

Top scorers: Bobby Reid (Fulham) 5; Danny Ings (Southampton) 6

Match odds: H 11-5 D 23-10 A 13-10

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

Arsenal (15) v Chelsea (5)

Kick-off: 5.30pm. Venue: Emirates Stadium. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (calf). Thomas Partey (thigh) is expected to miss out again but fellow midfielder Granit Xhaka is back from suspension and Gabriel Martinelli is likely to be fit after limping off against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Chelsea will hand late fitness tests to full-backs Ben Chilwell (ankle) and Reece James (knee). Hakim Ziyech is also still sidelined with a hamstring injury but is closing in on a return to action.

Last season: Chelsea 2 Arsenal 2, Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Arsenal L L L D L; Chelsea D W L L W

Top scorers: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 5, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 5, Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) 5 & Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) 5; Timo Werner (Chelsea) 8, Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) 8

Match odds: H 3-1 D 5-2 A 19-20

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Man City (8) v Newcastle (12)

Kick-off: 8pm. Venue: Eastlands. On TV: Live on BT Sport 1.

Manchester City have close to a fully-fit squad, with defender Eric Garcia their only notable absentee with a leg injury. Sergio Aguero (knee) could be in contention after a 16-minute run-out in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles and winger Allan Saint-Maximin are still missing as they continue to recover from Covid-19. Federico Fernandez could be available after missing the midweek cup defeat at Brentford through muscle fatigue and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is close to returning from a heel injury.

Last season: Man City 5 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 2 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Man City W W D D W; Newcastle L W W L D

Top scorers: Raheem Sterling (Man City) 7; Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 8

Match odds: H 1-8 D 15-2 A 25-1

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Sheff Utd (20) v Everton (4)

Kick-off: 8pm. Venue: Bramall Lane. On TV: Live on BT Sport 2.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge faces up to four months on the sidelines after surgery to repair a damaged tendon. Oli McBurnie (shoulder) has an outside chance of returning and fellow frontman Lys Mousset (ankle) could be involved as a substitute, while midfielder John Lundstram begins a three-match ban.

Everton are set to be without Richarlison, sidelined under concussion protocols, and James Rodriguez who will miss a fifth successive match with a calf problem. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to return after being rested in midweek.

Last season: Sheff Utd 0 Everton 1, Everton 0 Sheff Utd 2

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd L L L L D; Everton L D W W W

Top scorers: David McGoldrick (Sheff Utd) 5; Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 14

Match odds: H 10-3 D 13-5 A 17-20

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Sunday (December 27th)

Leeds (14) v Burnley (16)

Kick-off: 12pm. Venue: Elland Road. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky One.

Leeds will be without captain Liam Cooper due to an abdominal strain. Fellow centre-half Robin Koch is a long-term absentee following knee surgery, but Spain defender Diego Llorente could make his home debut after recovering from a muscle strain.

Burnley wingers Dwight McNeil and Robbie Brady are doubtful with respective groin and hamstring injuries. Forward Matej Vydra has tweaked a muscle in his back and is another doubt while midfield pair Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are making progress in their recoveries from injuries but will not feature at Elland Road.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Leeds W L L W L; Burnley L D W D W

Top scorers: Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 9; Chris Wood (Burnley) 3

Match odds: H 3-4 D 29-10 A 7-2

Referee: Rob Jones (Northumberland)

West Ham (10) v Brighton (17)

Kick-off: 2.15pm. Venue: London Stadium. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky One.

Michail Antonio will be assessed by West Ham having returned to training following a hamstring injury. Arthur Masuaku is out following knee surgery, while Manuel Lanzini (hamstring) will be monitored.

Brighton will once again be without injured defender Tariq Lamptey, who missed the weekend draw with Sheffield United and continues to struggle with a hamstring problem.

Last season: West Ham 3 Brighton 3, Brighton 1 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: West Ham W L W D L; Brighton D L L D D

Top scorers: Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 7; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 4

Match odds: H 11-8 D 9-4 A 21-10

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Liverpool (1) v West Brom (19)

Kick-off: 4.30pm. Venue: Anfield. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Liverpool could welcome back midfielders James Milner (hamstring) and Xherdan Shaqiri after a muscle problem. Fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara (knee) is edging closer to a return but will not be fit for this game.

West Brom skipper Jake Livermore begins a three-match suspension following his red card against Aston Villa. Matheus Pereira is back after completing a three-game ban of his own but Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu remain sidelined.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Liverpool D W D W W; West Brom W L L D L

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 16; Callum Robinson (West Brom) 3 & Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom) 3

Match odds: H 1-8 D 15-2 A 25-1

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Wolverhampton (11) v Tottenham Hotspur (6)

Kick-off: 7.15pm. Venue: Molineux. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Wolves hope Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly will be available after recent injuries, but Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) and Jonny (knee) remain sidelined.

Tottenham will be without Giovani Lo Celso due to a hamstring injury which will keep him out for the festive period. Gareth Bale (calf) will be assessed after he came off at half-time during the Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Stoke, while Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) misses out.

Last season: Tottenham Hotspur 2 Wolverhampton 3, Wolverhampton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Last five league matches: Wolverhampton W L L W L; Tottenham Hotspur D W D L L

Top scorers: Lomba Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton) 4 & Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 4; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 16

Match odds: H 5-2 D 11-5 A 6-5

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)