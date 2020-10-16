Premier League team news, kick-off times and TV details

Saturday

Everton (1) v Liverpool (5)

Kick-off: 12.30pm. On TV: Live on BT Sport 1.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti expects Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne to be fit after injury scares on international duty, meaning new arrival Ben Godfrey may have to wait for his chance. Allan and Andre Gomes are back to challenge for midfield places but the likes of Mason Holgate, Jonjoe Kenny, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain on the sidelines.

Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara are set to return for Liverpool after a period of Covid self-isolation. However, midfielder Naby Keita is unavailable after an outbreak of coronavirus within the Guinea squad. Captain Jordan Henderson (knee) proved his fitness with England and should start, with Adrian continuing in goal as Alisson Becker remains out with a shoulder injury.

Last season: Everton 0 Liverpool 0, Liverpool 5 Everton 2

Last five league matches: Everton L W W W W; Liverpool W W W W L

Top scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 9; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 5

Match odds: H 29-10 A 17-20 D 29-10

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Chelsea (7) v Southampton (11)

Kick-off: 3pm. On TV: Live on BT Sport Box Office.

Hakim Ziyech could make his Premier League debut for Chelsea. The Morocco forward has finally beaten a knee injury and is fit enough to take a seat on the bench. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will miss out due to a thigh problem with Thiago Silva not ready to feature after international commitments, though Ben Chilwell and Christian Pulisic are both fit.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is set to be without Stuart Armstrong, following his recent positive test for coronavirus, and Moussa Djenepo (hamstring). New signings Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo are expected to be involved but summer recruit Mohammed Salisu must continue to wait for his debut.

Last season: Chelsea 0 Southampton 2, Southampton 1 Chelsea 4

Last five league matches: Chelsea W W L D W; Southampton W L L W W

Top scorers: Kai Havertz & Jorginho (Chelsea) 3; Danny Ings (Southampton) 3

Match odds: H 1-2 A 17-20 D 29-10

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

Man City (14) v Arsenal (4)

Kick-off: 5.30pm. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League.

Manchester City will be without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and striker Gabriel Jesus. De Bruyne suffered an unspecified knock with Belgium while City boss Pep Guardiola is reluctant to rush back Jesus from injury. Fellow striker Sergio Aguero has recently returned to training after undergoing knee surgery in June and he could return to the matchday squad.

The PA news agency understands Arsenal will have Kieran Tierney available, with the full-back initially expected to miss out after being told to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test for Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong. The Gunners could also hand a debut to deadline-day signing Thomas Partey, but Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are all still missing through injury.

Last season: Man City 3 Arsenal 0, Arsenal 0 Man City 3

Last five league matches: Man City W W W L D; Arsenal W W W L W

Top scorers: Raheem Sterling (Man City) 3; Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 3

Match odds: H 2-5 A 6-1 D 4-1

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Newcastle (9) v Man Utd (16)

Kick-off: 8pm. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles will return to the Newcastle squad after a hamstring problem and fellow central defender Fabian Schar is also available. Defenders Ciaran Clark (thigh) and Paul Dummett (tendon) and midfielder Matty Longstaff (also thigh) are expected to play for the under-23s on Monday but keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), midfielder Matt Ritchie (shoulder) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

Anthony Martial is suspended and new Manchester United team-mate Edinson Cavani remains in quarantine. Fellow new boy Alex Telles only joined up with the squad on Thursday after international duty with Brazil. Captain Harry Maguire will need assessing after picking up a knock before his sending-off for England on Wednesday, while fellow defender Axel Tuanzebe is building his way up to fitness after a foot injury.

Last season: Man Utd 4 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Last five league matches: Newcastle L W L D W; Man Utd D W L W L

Top scorers: Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 4; Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata & Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 2

Match odds: 4-1 A 4-6 D 3-1

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Sunday

Sheff Utd (19) v Fulham (20)

Kick-off: 12pm. On TV: Live on BT Sport Box Office.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will check on his returning international players before finalising his plans. The Blades have a Covid-19 issue with an unnamed player who has returned from the international break, as well as individuals nursing injuries after representing their countries. Club record signing Rhian Brewster is likely to make his debut but fellow striker Lys Mousset (ankle) remains out.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has been dealt an injury blow as Joachim Andersen sustained damage to his ankle ligaments in training and will join fellow new signing Kenny Tete on the sidelines. Mario Lemina has been training over the international break and could feature but this weekend’s fixture is set to come too soon for Harrison Reed.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd L L L L L; Fulham D L L L L

Top scorers: David McGoldrick (Sheff Utd) 2, ; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 3

Match odds: H 11-10 A 11-4 D 9-4

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Crystal Palace (12) v Brighton (15)

Kick-off: 2pm. On TV: Live Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League.

Crystal Palace will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and midfielder James McCarthy, who suffered thigh and hamstring problems respectively on international duty. Full-back Nathaniel Clyne has rejoined the Eagles on a short-term deal but could lack match sharpness, while Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick Van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp have all been back in full training. Defender Nathan Ferguson (knee) remains unavailable.

Brighton will give fitness tests to Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Aaron Connolly, who picked up wrist and neck problems playing for the Republic of Ireland. Midfielder Davy Propper (Achilles) will also be assessed but Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh) is once again expected to miss out, alongside long-term absentees Christian Walton (ankle), Jose Izquierdo (knee) and Florin Andone (knee).

Last season: Brighton 0 Crystal Palace 1, Crystal Palace 1 Brighton 1

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace D W W L L; Brighton W L W L L

Top scorers: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 3; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 4

Match odds: 17-10 A 17-10 D 11-5

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Tottenham Hotspur (6) v West Ham (10)

Kick-off: 4.30pm. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League.

Tottenham could hand a second debut to Gareth Bale, who is now fit again after a knee injury. Harry Kane will start with new signing Carlos Vinicius on the bench. Eric Dier (hamstring) is a doubt with an injury picked up on international duty, but Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) and Japhet Tanganga (thigh) miss out and Joe Rodon will not be eligible having just signed from Swansea.

West Ham can add Craig Dawson to their squad after signing the defender on loan from Watford. Full-back Ryan Fredericks is back in training after a hamstring injury, as is centre-half Issa Diop following his positive coronavirus test. Boss David Moyes will be back on the touchline following his spell away due to the virus.

Last season: Tottenham Hotspur 2 West Ham 0, West Ham 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur D L W D W; West Ham D L L W W

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 8; Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 5

Match odds: H 6-10 A 9-2 D 16-5

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Leicester (3) v Aston Villa (2)

Kick-off: 7.15pm. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Leicester will be without Caglar Soyuncu with an abductor strain, while Jonny Evans and Jamie Vardy are doubts due to abdominal pain and a calf issue respectively. There could be a debut for defender Wesley Fofana, and midfielder James Maddison is available again after a hip complaint. Dennis Praet (knee) is another doubt, and Daniel Amartey (hamstring) is definitely sidelined.

Villa boss Dean Smith could choose from an unchanged squad after reporting no major new injury problems during the international break. Striker Keinan Davis is expected to shake off a calf strain in time to be included in the squad.

Last season: Leicester 4 Aston Villa 0, Aston Villa 1 Leicester 4

Last five league matches: Leicester L W W W L; Aston Villa W D W W W

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 5; Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 5

Match odds: 17-20 A 16-5 D 11-4

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Monday

West Brom (17) v Burnley (18)

Kick-off: 5.30pm. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Box Office.

West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu is out of Monday night’s clash as he recovers from surgery to repair his broken wrist. The Wales international is expected to sit out for several weeks. Callum Robinson was sent home from the Republic of Ireland camp last weekend as a close contact of an unnamed team-mate who had tested positive for coronavirus, while the game is likely to come too soon for new signing Karlan Grant.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is hopeful striker Jay Rodriguez will be available to face his former club after missing the last three games in all competitions due to an ankle injury. Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell are having groin and hip issues respectively assessed. Matt Lowton (ankle), Ben Mee (thigh) and Jack Cork (foot) remain sidelined.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: West Brom D L L D L; Burnley W L L L L

Top scorers: Callum Robinson & Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom) 3; Matej Vydra (Burnley) 2

Match odds: H 29-20 A 2-1 D 9-4

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Leeds (8) v Wolverhampton (13)

Kick-off: 8pm. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League.

Leeds’ latest signing Raphinha could make his first appearance since a £17million deadline-day arrival from Rennes. Skipper Liam Cooper could miss out along with fellow centre-half Diego Llorente due to groin injuries suffered on international duty.

Wolves could be boosted by the return of Marcal after the Brazilian full-back missed Wanderers’ last two matches due to a calf injury. Jonny Castro Otto is expected to be out until the new year following knee surgery.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Leeds W L W W D; Wolverhampton L W L L W

Top scorers: Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 3; Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 2

Match odds: H 29-20 A 2-1 D 11-5

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)