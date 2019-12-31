Premier League team news for the first fixtures of 2020

Wednesday, January 1st (kick-off 3pm unless stated otherwise)

12.30pm (BT Sport) - Brighton (14) v Chelsea (4)

Brighton have no new injury worries ahead of hosting Chelsea. Midfielder Solly March is still recovering after undergoing groin surgery earlier this month and remains unavailable. Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo has not featured for Brighton since April and continues to recover from a knee injury, with no return date set.

Christian Pulisic could be available for Chelsea’s trip to the Amex after a hamstring problem. Full-backs Marcos Alonso (hamstring) and Reece James (ankle) remain doubtful after missing the Emirates Stadium victory.

Last season: Chelsea 3 Brighton 0, Brighton 1 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Brighton D D L L W; Chelsea L L W L W

Top scorers: Neal Maupay (Brighton) 7; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 14

Match odds: H 14-5 D 13-5 A 19-20

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

12.30pm - Burnley (13) v Aston Villa (18)

Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are pushing for places in the Burnley starting line-up against Aston Villa. Ben Gibson (groin) and Aaron Lennon (illness) could also come back into contention.

Aston Villa will be without left-back Matt Targett for the trip to Burnley after he sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Watford. He was replaced by Frederic Guilbert at the weekend, but boss Dean Smith could be boosted by the return of Tyrone Mings after the centre-back took part in training last week. Forward Keinan Davis has been injured with the same issue, but is available again.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley L W W L L; Aston Villa L L L W L

Top scorers: Chris Wood (Burnley) 7; Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 7 & Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) 7

Match odds: H 17-20 D 27-10 A 16-5

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Michael Obafemi is being monitored ahead of Southampton’s clash with Spurs. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty

Newcastle (11) v Leicester (2)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce will make late checks on Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar and Joelinton. Manquillo sat out Saturday’s defeat by Everton with a groin strain, while central defender Schar and striker Joelinton emerged from the game with hamstring and calf problems respectively.

Jamie Vardy should return for Leicester after missing the 2-1 win at West Ham for the birth of his daughter. Ricardo Pereira is also expected to make a comeback having sat out the victory with a minor hamstring issue.

Last season: Leicester 0 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 0 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Newcastle W L W L L; Leicester W D L L W

Top scorers: Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) 5; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17

Match odds: H 24-5 D 16-5 A 4-7

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

(BT Sport) Southampton (15) v Tottenham Hotspur (6)

Southampton will check on striker Michael Obafemi after the 19-year-old missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace due to illness. Defender Yan Valery (infection) and striker Shane Long (knee) are doubts after also being sidelined against the Eagles.

Tottenham welcome back midfielders Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko from their one-game bans. Son Heung-min serves the final game of his three-match ban and will play no part. Ben Davies (ankle), Danny Rose (muscle) and Hugo Lloris (elbow) remain out.

Last season: Southampton 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1, Tottenham Hotspur 3 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Southampton L L W W D; Tottenham Hotspur W W L W D

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 14; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 17

Match odds: H 12-5 D 13-5 A 11-10

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Watford (19) v Wolverhampton (7)

Watford are without defender Adrian Mariappa after he was sent off in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. Craig Dawson or Adam Masina are vying to replace Mariappa, while Will Hughes and Craig Cathcart will be assessed after picking up knocks against Villa.

Raul Jimenez is expected to return to Wolves’ starting line-up. The Mexico striker started Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on the bench with Matt Doherty and Adama Traore, who are also likely to come back into the team.

Last season: Watford 1 Wolverhampton 2, Wolverhampton 0 Watford 2

Last five league matches: Watford D L W D W; Wolverhampton D L W W L

Top scorers: Ismaila Sarr (Watford) 4; Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 17

Match odds: H 23-10 D 23-10 A 5-4

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Shane Long is an injury doubt ahead of Southampton’s clash wuth Tottenham. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty

5.30pm (BT Sport) - Man City (3) v Everton (10)

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson returns after serving a one-match suspension. Defender John Stones and playmaker David Silva could also be back in contention after returning to training following injuries.

Everton will travel to the Etihad Stadium with the same squad that claimed victory at Newcastle on Saturday. Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin (calf) is now back in training but will not return before Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool.

Last season: Everton 0 Man City 2, Man City 3 Everton 1

Last five league matches: Man City L W W L W; Everton W D D W W

Top scorers: Raheem Sterling (Man City) 20; Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 10

Match odds: H 1-4 D 5-1 A 11-1

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

5.30pm - Norwich (20) v Crystal Palace (9)

Norwich are checking on midfielder Kenny McLean after the midfielder picked up a knock to his foot in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham. Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose (both knee) remain out, while Josip Drmic (hamstring) is not expected to return until the weekend.

Injury-hit Crystal Palace remain without a host of first-team players at Carrow Road. Left-back Patrick Van Aanholt is sidelined with a hamstring problem, while forward Christian Benteke has been absent due to a muscle strain. Joel Ward and Gary Cahill (both knee), Scott Dann (calf), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and Andros Townsend (groin) are also on the treatment table.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Norwich L D L L D; Crystal Palace D D L W D

Top scorers: Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 9; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 5

Match odds: H 29-20 D 12-5 A 19-10

Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

5.30pm - West Ham (17) v AFC Bournemouth (16)

David Moyes will have Aaron Cresswell available after suspension when he begins his second spell in charge of West Ham. Jack Wilshere is set to miss out again with a groin problem.

Injury-hit Bournemouth are set to boost their attack by recalling Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser. Josh King (hamstring) has joined a casualty list including Adam Smith, David Brooks and Nathan Ake, while Jack Stacey (ankle) and Simon Francis (knee) face fitness tests.

Last season: AFC Bournemouth 2 West Ham 0, West Ham 1 AFC Bournemouth 2

Last five league matches: West Ham L L W L L; AFC Bournemouth L W L D L

Top scorers: Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 5; Harry Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 6

Match odds: H 19-20 D 27-10 A 11-4

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

8pm (BT Sport) - Arsenal (12) v Man Utd (5)

Calum Chambers is a doubt after the centre-back suffered a nasty-looking knee injury in Arsenal’s 2-1 home loss to Chelsea on Sunday. Granit Xhaka missed the Chelsea clash through illness, so could come back into the reckoning for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is expected to be available after sitting out Saturday’s Premier League win at Burnley following his return from a long-standing ankle injury. Fellow midfielder Scott McTominay will be missing once again with a knee problem which will sideline him for several weeks, while defenders Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe missed an open training session on Monday.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 2 Arsenal 2

Last five league matches: Arsenal W L D D L; Man Utd W D L W W

Top scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 15; Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 16

Match odds: H 17-10 D 13-5 A 6-4

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Thursday, January 2nd

8pm (BT Sport) - Liverpool (1) v Sheff Utd (8)

Liverpool will be without midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri due to a hamstring strain, which is expected to sideline him for another week. Boss Jurgen Klopp is still without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho (both ankle), Dejan Lovren (hamstring) and Joel Matip (knee).

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram is in a race to be fit to face his hometown club due to an ankle injury. Blades boss Chris Wilder has no other new injury worries and will otherwise select from a full-strength squad.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W W W; Sheff Utd W W W D L

Top scorers: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 14; Lys Mousset (Sheff Utd) 5

Match odds: H 1-4 D 24-5 A 11-1

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)