Premier League team news: Aguero and De Bruyne out for City

Saturday (all kick off times 3pm, unless stated)

AFC Bournemouth (7) v Liverpool (2) (kick off: 12.30pm)

Bournemouth will be without England midfielder Lewis Cook for the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury as they prepare for the Premier League match against Liverpool. Midfielder Dan Gosling will also miss the game at the Vitality Stadium with his own knee problem. Defender Adam Smith (knee) continues his rehabilitation.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a growing number of injuries to contend with. Forwards Sadio Mane (foot) and Dominic Solanke (groin), defenders Dejan Lovren (concussion), Joe Gomez (broken leg) and Nathaniel Clyne (muscle) are all sidelined, in addition to long-term absentees Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster (both knee). However, left-back Andy Robertson returns to the squad having been rested for the midweek win at Burnley.

Last season: Liverpool 3 AFC Bournemouth 0, AFC Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4

Last five league matches: AFC Bournemouth L L L L W; Liverpool D W W W W

Top scorers: Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 9; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 9

Match odds: H 4-1 D 16-5 A 63-100

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Arsenal (5) v Huddersfield (17)

Defender Rob Holding (ruptured anterior cruciate ligament) begins a long spell on the sidelines ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield. The club say he will be out for somewhere between six and nine months. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey (ankle) is a doubt and Mesut Ozil (back) is unlikely to feature once again, but Granit Xhaka is available following suspension. Defender Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) is nearing a return, with Thursday’s Europa League tie with Qarabag most likely, while Nacho Monreal (hamstring), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) remain sidelined.

Huddersfield will be without suspended pair Steve Mounie and Philip Billing. Striker Mounie misses the second game of a three-match ban following his recent red card against Brighton and midfielder Billing sits out after reaching five yellow cards. Midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri will be sidelined for up to eight weeks after breaking a collarbone, but defender Chris Lowe could feature after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Last season: Huddersfield 0 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 5 Huddersfield 0

Last five league matches: Arsenal D D W W D; Huddersfield W D W L L

Top scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 12; Mathias Zanka Jorgensen & Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) 2

Match odds: H 1-4 D 24-5 A 11-1

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Burnley (19) v Brighton (10)

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour is touch and go for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton at Turf Moor. The Belgian was forced off against Crystal Palace last weekend after feeling discomfort in the same knee that kept him out for more than six months and missed the midweek loss to Liverpool, but the Clarets are hopeful it is nothing serious. Burnley boss Sean Dyche has no new injury concerns, with defender Stephen Ward (knee) and goalkeeper Nick Pope (shoulder) continuing to make progress.

Brighton will check on forward Glenn Murray (shoulder) and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) ahead of the Premier League match against Burnley. Midfielder Dale Stephens is available again after completing a three-match ban, but defender Shane Duffy will now start a suspension following his red card in the midweek win over Crystal Palace.

Forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh is now back in training after his hamstring

trouble, but is not yet in contention.

Last season: Burnley 0 Brighton 0, Brighton 0 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Burnley L D L L L; Brighton L L D W W

Top scorers: Jack Cork, Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes & Chris Wood (Burnley) 3; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 8

Match odds: H 15-8 D 2-1 A 17-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Cardiff (16) v Southampton (18)

Cardiff have problems up front for the crunch Premier League relegation clash with Southampton. Kenneth Zohore remains out with a calf injury and Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock says Gary Madine and Danny Ward are also nursing knocks, so makeshift striker Callum Paterson will lead the line again. Jazz Richards is also missing with a hamstring problem, but Josh Murphy should return and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is pushing for a first start since damaging knee ligaments in August.

Michael Obafemi remains a fitness doubt for Southampton’s Premier League trip to Cardiff. The teenage Republic of Ireland striker continues to nurse a hamstring problem. New boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will take charge of his first Saints match at Cardiff, with Ryan Bertrand (back) and Danny Ings (hamstring) further fitness concerns.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Cardiff L W L W L; Southampton L D L D L

Top scorers: Callum Paterson & Josh Murphy (Cardiff) 3; Danny Ings (Southampton) 5

Match odds: H 9-5 D 11-5 A 13-8

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Chelsea (4) v Man City (1) (kick off: 5.30pm)

Jorginho and David Luiz are expected to return to Chelsea’s starting line-up for Saturday’s visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City. Blues boss Maurizio Sarri reported no serious injuries ahead of the clash and is expected to restore his first-choice line-up after Wednesday’s loss at Wolves, a second defeat in three league games. Mateo Kovacic could start in midfield and Olivier Giroud could come in up front.

Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne have been ruled out of the champions’ Premier League trip to Chelsea. Striker Aguero is again not being risked due to a muscular problem while the game comes too early for playmaker De Bruyne (knee) after more than a month out. Left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) remain on the long-term casualty list.

Last season: Man City 1 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 0 Man City 1

Last five league matches: Chelsea W D L W L; Man City W W W W W

Top scorers: Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 8; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 12

Match odds: H 3-1 D 27-10 88-100

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Leicester (9) v Tottenham (3) (kick off: 7.45pm)

Jamie Vardy remains sidelined for Leicester with a groin injury when they host Tottenham. The striker will not be rushed back to action after missing the 1-1 draw at Fulham on Wednesday. Harry Maguire is expected to return after a knee problem, fellow defender Jonny Evans is fit following a knock and Rachid Ghezzal (leg) is available but Daniel Amartey (broken ankle) is out.

Jan Vertonghen is back in the Tottenham squad but fellow defenders Kieran Trippier and Juan Foyth are ruled out. Vertonghen returns following a one-match ban but Trippier has a groin problem and Foyth a hamstring issue. Mousa Dembele (ankle), Erik Lamela (thigh), Victor Wanyama (knee) and Davinson Sanchez (hamstring) are still sidelined.

Last season: Tottenham 5 Leicester 4, Leicester 2 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: Leicester W D D W D; Tottenham W W W L W

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy & James Maddison (Leicester) 5; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 13

Match odds: H 29-10 D 13-5 A 19-20

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Man Utd (8) v Fulham (20)

Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are among the players that could be absent for Manchester United against Fulham. The trio will be assessed on Friday, as will centre-back Eric Bailly. Luke Shaw is hoping to return after missing that match with a knock and Ashley Young is back from suspension. Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku will be hoping to return to the starting line-up after being dropped to the bench against the Gunners, but Victor Lindelof (groin) and Alexis Sanchez (hamstring) are out.

Fulham expect to have Kevin McDonald and Floyd Ayite available. McDonald and Ayite have made good progress in their attempts to recover from respective hamstring and groin injuries. Manager Claudio Ranieri is expected to make few changes to the team that showed signs of improvement in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Leicester.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man Utd W L D D D; Fulham L L W L D

Top scorers: Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 8; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 7

Match odds: H 32-100 D 17-4 A 9-1

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)

West Ham (13) v Crystal Palace (15)

West Ham will be without Marko Arnautovic when they host Crystal Palace after the forward was ruled out for a month with a thigh injury. Arnautovic joins Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks, Carlos Sanchez, Aaron Cresswell, Winston Reid and Manuel Lanzini on a lengthy casualty list. But defenders Pablo Zabaleta and Fabian Balbuena are available after missing the midweek win over Cardiff.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson reported no fresh injury concerns. The Eagles went down 3-1 at rivals Brighton on Tuesday night, where forward Alexander Sorloth and defender Jeffrey Schlupp both came off the bench. Forward Connor Wickham (thigh) and defender Scott Dann (knee) have been stepping up their rehabilitation, while striker Christian Benteke continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Last season: West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 1, Crystal Palace 2 West Ham 2

Last five league matches: West Ham W D L W W; Crystal Palace L L D W L

Top scorers: Marko Arnautovic & Gomes Felipe Anderson (West Ham) 5; Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) 4

Match odds: H 13-10 D 12-5 A 21-10

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Sunday

Newcastle (14) v Wolves (12) (kick off: 4pm)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will welcome back Matt Ritchie for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Wolves as Fabian Schar drops out of the squad. Midfielder Ritchie sat out Wednesday night’s draw at Everton through suspension and is available once again, but defender Schar picked up his fifth booking in just six league games at Goodison Park and is banned. Midfielder Kenedy (toe) has returned to training and full-back Paul Dummett (hamstring) is also back, although he remains short of match fitness. Defender Florian Lejeune (knee) continues to work his way back.

Ruben Neves is available for Wolves’ trip to Newcastle after suspension. The midfielder missed Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea after collecting five yellow cards. Replacement Morgan Gibbs-White impressed, meaning Romain Saiss may drop to the bench to accommodate Neves.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle W W W L D; Wolves L D L L W

Top scorers: Jose Salomon Rondon (Newcastle) 4; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 4

Match odds: H 15-8 D 2-1 A 17-10

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Monday

Everton (6) v Watford (11) (kick off: 8pm)

Everton boss Marco Silva could have a full complement of players to choose from. Silva on Thursday said Morgan Schneiderlin, who has had a leg issue, was “getting better” and may be available. The midfielder has not been part of the matchday squad for the last seven matches. The Toffees boss also said there were “some small problems” but “nothing special” with regard to the fitness of those who had played in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Will Hughes remains a doubt for Watford. The ex-Derby midfielder has been sidelined with a knock and will be doubtful for the Goodison Park encounter. Tom Cleverley is close to a return after being sidelined since January with hamstring and Achilles problems, while Etienne Capoue is suspended.

Last season: Watford 1 Everton 0, Everton 3 Watford 2

Last five league matches: Everton W D W L D; Watford L D L L L

Top scorers: de Andrade Richarlison & Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) 7; Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 5

Match odds: H 3-4 D 27-10 A 19-5

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)