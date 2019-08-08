Premier League: Team-by-team guide to the new season

ARSENAL

Nicolas Pépé

Last season: 5th

Odds for the title: 66-1

Unai Emery must deliver a Champions League return. Kieran Tierney looks an excellent addition to complement a potentially deadly front three.

Key man: Emery spent well beyond his rumoured summer budget to bring in Nicolas Pépé – he could form a devastating front three with Aubameyang and Lacazette.

Watch out for: Joe Willock is one of a number of exciting academy products who are likely to be called on, especially for Europa League assignments.

Notable ins: Nicolas Pépé (Lille, €78m), William Saliba (Saint-Etienne, €29m, loaned back), Kieran Tierney (Celtic, €27m), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid, loan),

Notable outs: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus, free), Danny Welbeck (released), Stephan Lichtsteiner (released), David Ospina (Napoli, €3.8m), William Saliba (Saint-Etienne, loan), Laurent Koscielny (Bordeaux, €5m), Petr Cech (retired), Carl Jenkinson (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed)

Prediction: 4th

ASTON VILLA

Jack Grealish

Last season: 5th, Championship (promoted via playoffs)

Odds for relegation: 2-1

Villa are back in the big time and Dean Smith has wasted no time overhauling his squad. Tighten the defence and they will have enough to stay up.

Key man: Jack Grealish was the inspiration behind Villa’s promotion – now is his chance to prove he can do it at the top level.

The Irish connection: Conor Hourihane is yet to play top flight football in England – if he can keep his place it will be a boost for Ireland’s midfield.

Notable ins: Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth, €28.8m), Wesley Moraes (Club Brugge, €23.9m), Matt Targett (Southampton, €15m), Douglas Luiz (Man City, €16.3m), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge, €11.9m), Tom Heaton (€8.7m), Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford, €13m), Björn Engels (Reims, €7.8m)

Notable outs: Scott Hogan (Stoke City, loan), Mile Jedinak (released), Alan Hutton (released), Glenn Whelan (released), Ross McCormack (released), Albert Adomah (free, Nottingham Forest)

Prediction: 13th

BOURNEMOUTH

Mark Travers

Last season: 14th

Odds for relegation: 9-2

Eddie Howe’s Cherries flew out of the blocks last term before defensive shortcomings saw them slip down the table. Consistency and a push for the top half will be the aim

Key man: Callum Wilson’s new four-year deal on the south coast is a big coup for Bournemouth after a fine 2018-19 season.

Irish connection: Irish 20-year-old Mark Travers will be pushing for the number one jersey – his debut against Spurs was special.

Notable ins: Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town, €16.3m), Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge, €14m), Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City, €14m), Jack Stacey (Luton Town, €4m)

Notable outs: Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa, €28.8m), Lys Mousset (Sheffield United, €10.8m), Harry Arter (Fulham, loan)

Prediction: 12th

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Neal Maupay

Last season: 17th

Odds for relegation: 15-8

A new era begins with Graham Potter replacing Chris Hughton, but despite rebooting the Seagulls look set for another grim fight to survive.

Key man: Brighton only managed 35 league goals last season, and 35-year-old Glenn Murray scored 13 of them. They look reliant on him again.

The Irish connection: Shane Duffy needs no introduction but keep an eye on 19-year-old Aaron Connolly, who scored 17 in 20 games for the Under-23s last season and was named the club’s young player of the year.

Notable ins: Neal Maupay (Brentford, €21.75m), Adam Webster (Bristol City, €21.75m), Leandro Trossard (Genk, €16.3m), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth, €5.3m), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, loan)

Notable outs: Richie Towell (Salford, free), Anthony Knockaert (Fulhan, free), Markus Suttner (Fortuna Dusseldorf, €2.1m)

Prediction: 19th

BURNLEY

Jay Rodriguez

Last season: 15th

Odds for relegation: 2-1

The Clarets got off to a slow start last year as they embarked on a brief European odyssey. Sean Dyche is likely to stick to the blueprint which will ensure survival for another year.

Key man: Jay Rodriguez returns to the top flight and should provide the goals to complement Burnley’s solidity.

The Irish connection: Jeff Hendrick struggled to control the midfield for Ireland against Gibraltar in June, but played 32 Premier League games last season. Work that one out.

Notable ins: Jay Rodriguez (West Brom, €10.8m), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds, €3.2m), Erik Pieters (Stoke City, €1.6m), Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea, loan)

Notable outs: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa, €8.7m), Stephen Ward (Stoke City, free), Jon Walters (retired), Peter Crouch (retired)

Prediction: 16th

CHELSEA

Frank Lampard

Last season: 3rd

Odds for the title: 33-1

It is a fascinating season for Chelsea, hamstrung by a transfer ban and with Frank Lampard at the helm – finally, a manager at Stamford Bridge with a commitment to youth.

Key man: N’Golo Kante was wasted on Maurizio Sarri but the arrival of Lampard should see him return to his rightful place in the middle.

Watch out for: Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Achilles injury was cruel but he can flourish under Lampard on his return to fitness.

Notable ins: Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid, €43.7m)

Notable outs: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid (€96.2m), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid, loan extended), Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace, free), Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig, loan)

Prediction: 5th

CRYSTAL PALACE

Wilfried Zaha

Last season: 12th

Odds for relegation: 5-1

As ever, Palace’s hopes of survival hinge on retaining Wilfried Zaha. Roy Hodgson’s squad still looks a little threadbare and stale with few additions elsewhere.

Key man: Who else? Zaha is effectively irreplaceable for Palace, a diamond in the rough who usually proves the difference come May.

The Irish connection: James McCarthy's Everton career was blighted by injury and the midfielder, who is still only 28, will be hoping his career can be relaunched at Selhurst Park. Julan Speroni has departed Selhurst Park after 15 years and Stephen Henderson comes in as back-up goalie.

Notable ins: Jordan Ayew (Swansea City, €3.2m), James McCarthy (Everton, undisclosed), Gary Cahill (Chelsea, free), Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest, free), Victor Camarasa (Real Betis, undisclosed)

Notable outs: Julian Speroni (released), Jason Puncheon (released), Bakary Sako (released), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United, €48.9m), Pape Souare (Troyes, free)

Prediction: 15th

EVERTON

Moise Kean

Last season: 7th

Odds for the title: 150-1

The Toffees finished last season at a gallop after missing the break – Marco Silva will be expected to deliver a top-six challenge in his second term.

Key man: 19-year-old Moise Kean is a fascinating if raw addition, and could provide a sorely needed focal point up front.

The Irish connection: Séamus Coleman was back to his best last season, and remains integral to club and country up and down his right flank.

Notable ins: Moise Kean (Juventus, €31.5m), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz 05, €24.4m), Andre Gomes (Barcelona, €23.9m), Fabian Delph (Manchester City, €9.2m)

Notable outs: Idrissa Gueye (PSG, €31.5m), Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig, €24.4m) Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow, €13m), Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United, free), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace, undisclosed)

Prediction: 7th

LEICESTER CITY

Youri Tielemans

Last season: 9th

Odds for the title: 200-1

Odds for relegation: 33-1

Brendan Rodgers’s side look real contenders to upset the top-six apple cart. Youri Tielemans is a fine signing but Harry Maguire will be missed.

Key man: James Maddison is a joy to watch in midfield and should kick on in his second Premier League season.

Watch out for: Ben Chilwell’s progression can see him challenge Andy Robertson for the title of the division’s best left back.

Notable ins: Youri Tielemans (AS Monaco, €43.5m), Ayoze Perez (Newcastle United, €32.6m), James Justin (Luton Town, €8.7m), Dennis Praet (Sampdoria, €19.5m)

Notable outs: Harry Maguire (Manchester United, €87m), Shinji Okazaki (Malaga, free), Danny Simpson (released)

Prediction: 8th

LIVERPOOL

Virgil Van Dijk

Last season: 2nd

Odds for the title: 5-2

Last season’s monumental 97-point effort proved in vain – it will be tough to improve on that while hoping Manchester City stall.

Key man: Last season’s near miss was built on Virgil Van Dijk, the Dutch skipper would be the foundation for another title challenge.

The Irish connection: 20-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was an unused sub in the Champions League final, but is yet to make his first-team bow with domestic cup games at a premium.

Notable ins: Harvey Elliott (Fulham, undisclosed), Adrian (West Ham, free)

Notable outs: Daniel Sturridge (released), Alberto Moreno (released), Danny Ings (Southampton, €21.7m), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge, €6.9m)

Prediction: 2nd

MANCHESTER CITY

Bernardo Silva

Last season: 1st

Odds for the title: 1-2

City look the team to beat again providing they can maintain the standards which have seen them win back-to-back titles. Vincent Kompany’s experience and leadership will be missed.

Key man: Bernardo Silva was arguably City’s best player last season and is gaining more influence with David Silva’s powers on the wane.

The Irish connection: 16-year-old midfielder Joe Hodge played like a mini-David Silva during the Under-19 Euros – although it will be a while before he fills the Spaniard’s boots.

Notable ins: Rodri (Atletico Madrid, €68.1m), João Cancelo (Juventus, €65m)

Notable outs: Danilo (Juventus, €37m), Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht, free), Fabian Delph (Everton, €9.2m), Patrick Roberts (Norwich City, loan)

Prediction: Champions

MANCHESTER UNITED

Harry Maguire

Last season: 6th

Odds for the title: 40-1

United have made sound defensive additions but Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s squad is riddled with misfits and deadwood. The Norwegian’s absolute faith in youth could be the highlight of a long season.

Key man: Harry Maguire has been brought in to bring stability and leadership to a defence which leaked an embarrassing 54 league goals last year.

Watch out for: 17-year-old academy forward Mason Greenwood is truly two-footed and a stunning finisher – this could be his breakthrough season. Romelu Lukaku's departure to Italy could hasten his introduction to first-team duty.

Notable ins: Daniel James (Swansea City, €16.2m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (€48.9m), Harry Maguire (€87m)

Notable outs: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan, €80m), Ander Herrera (PSG, free), Antonio Valencia (LDU Quito, free), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, loan extended), Kieran O’Hara (Burton, free)

Prediction: 6th

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton and Steve Bruce

Last season: 13th

Odds for relegation: 2-1

A couple of arrivals have done little to ease the wounds of Rafael Benitez’s departure, with Mike Ashley’s toxic ownership likely to see the Toon battling for survival.

Key man: There is a lot of pressure on club record signing Joelinton to replace the goals of Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.

Watch out for: Around 10,000 season tickets remain unsold, with 10 Toon supporters’ groups planning to boycott the opener against Arsenal. Will it be enough to make Ashley squirm?

Notable ins: Joelinton (Hoffenheim, €43.5m), Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice, €17.9m), Andy Carroll (West Ham, free)

Notable outs: Ayoze Perez (€32.6m), Mohamed Diame (Al Ahli, free), Joselu (Alaves, €2.7m)

Prediction: 17th

NORWICH CITY

Teemu Pukki

Last season: 1st, Championship

Odds for relegation: 10-11

Daniel Farke’s Canaries took the Championship by storm but their high-intensity, possession style could leave them vulnerable in the top flight.

Key man: Norwich will be relying on Teemu Pukki, who scored 29 goals last season, to make the step up.

The Irish connection: 18-year-old striker Adam Idah signed a four-year deal at Carrow Road in July and was on target during pre-season in Germany.

Notable ins: Patrick Roberts (Manchester City, loan), Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach, free), Sam Byram (West Ham, €800,000)

Notable outs: Steven Naismith (Hearts, free), Matt Jarvis (released), Ivo Pinto (Dinamo Zagreb, free), Nelson Oliveira (AEK Athens, free)

Prediction: 18th

SHEFFIELD UNITED

David McGoldrick

Last season: 2nd, Championship

Odds for relegation: 4-6

Ravel Morrison’s arrival at Bramall Lane is intriguing, and the return of Phil Jagielka looks astute business, but ultimately Chris Wilder’s side seem to be justified relegation favourites.

Key man: Man United loanee goalkeeper Dean Henderson enjoyed a fine promotion season and will need to kick on if the Blades are to survive.

The Irish connection: 31-year-old David McGoldrick was named the club’s player of the year last season – it will be a huge boon for Ireland if he can hold his own in the top flight.

Notable ins: Phil Jagielka (Everton, free), Ravel Morrison (free), Dean Henderson (Manchester United, loan), Oli McBurnie (Swansea City €19.5m), Lys Mousset (Bournemouth, €10.8m), Callum Robinson (Preston North End, €8.7m)

Notable outs: Conor Washington (Hearts, free), Martin Cranie (Luton Town, free)

Prediction: 20th

SOUTHAMPTON

Michael Obafemi

Last season: 16th

Odds for relegation: 9-2

Ralph Hassenhüttl has had plenty of time to bed his philosophy in at St Mary’s and the Saints should be free of relegation worries this term.

Key man: Marginalised at the start of the season James Ward-Prowse became a key part of Southampton’s survival effort after Christmas, chipping in with seven goals from midfield.

The Irish connection: Shane Long is the past and present but Michael Obafemi is the future – it will be fascinating to see the 19-year-old’s development after last season’s breakthrough.

Notable ins: Danny Ings (Liverpool, €19.5m), Che Adams (Birmingham City, €16.3m), Moussa Djenepo (€15.2m)

Notable outs: Steven Davis (Rangers, free), Matt Targett (Aston Villa, €15.2m), Jordy Classie (AZ Alkmaar, free), Charlie Austin (West Brom, undisclosed)

Prediction: 11th

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-Min

Last season: 4th

Odds for the title: 16-1

This has been a fine summer window for Spurs who have strengthened sufficiently to challenge the top two and now have the squad depth to cope with European commitments.

Key man: Son Heung-Min was arguably Tottenham’s most impressive player last term, bringing vital energy and regular goals.

The Irish connection: 17-year-old forward Troy Parrott is highly rated by Pochettino and started pre-season fixtures against Juventus and Man United.

Notable ins: Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon, €60.3m), Jack Clarke (Leeds, €10.8m), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis, loan), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham, €21.65m)

Notable outs: Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid, €27.1m), Fernando Llorente (released), Vincent Janssen (Monterrey, €6.8m), Jack Clarke (Leeds, loan)

Prediction: 3rd

WATFORD

Gerard Deulofeu

Last season: 11th

Odds for relegation: 6-1

Watford hit the 50 point mark last term and reached the FA Cup final – despite minimal transfer activity another safe mid-table finish is on the cards.

Key man: Troy Deeney might be Watford’s beating heart but it’s Gerard Deulofeu who supplies the wizardry at Vicarage Road. Last season was a career-best by far.

Watch out for: A fine 2018-19 season ended with a crushing 6-0 defeat to Man City in the FA Cup final – Javi Gracia will be hoping for a fast start to banish any lingering demons from Wembley.

Notable ins: Ismaila Sarr (Rennes, €32.5m) Craig Dawson (West Brom, €5.9m), Bayli Spencer-Adams (Arsenal, free),

Notable outs: Miguel Britos (released), Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha Berlin, €19.5m)

Prediction: 14th

WEST HAM UNITED

Declan Rice

Last season: 10th

Odds for the title: 500-1

Odds for relegation: 11-1

There will be no Marko Arnautovic distraction this year after another summer of upheaval in east London – the Hammers have the squad to push for eighth if (and it’s a big if) they can get it right.

Key man: Pellegrini wanted a striker to build his team around and he’s got his wish – Sebastien Haller will be expected to score goals and bring the likes of Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini into play.

Watch out for: Declan Rice is no longer the apple of Irish football’s eye but it will be interesting to see how he progresses after a stellar 2018-19 season.

Notable ins: Sebastien Haller (€44.3m), Pablo Fornals (Villarreal €26.1m), Albian Ajeti (Basel, €8.65m)

Notable outs: Andy Carroll (Newcastle, free), Adrian (free), Lucas Perez (Alaves, €2.1m), Edmilson Fernandes (€8.7m), Samir Nasri (Anderlecht, free), Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG, €24.3m), Sam Byram (Norwich City, €800,000), Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo, € 7.8m)

Prediction: 10th

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matt Doherty

Last season: 7th

Odds for the title: 200-1

Last season’s return to the top flight couldn’t have gone much better. If Wolves can improve their results against the weaker sides they could threaten the big six.

Key man: Wolves have an array of exciting forwards but it’s 22-year-old Ruben Neves who keeps his side purring from midfield.

The Irish connection: Matt Doherty has struggled to force his way into the Ireland team but he remains integral to how Wolves play, offering plenty of width down the right wing.

Notable ins: Raul Jimenez (Benfica, €32.6m), Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan, €17.6m), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht, €13m), Pedro Neto (Lazio, €11.7m), Bruno Jordao (Lazio, €7.8m), Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid, loan)

Notable outs: Helder Costa (Leeds, loan), Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham, loan), Joao Dias (Famalicao, undisclosed), Pedro Goncalves (Famalicao, undisclosed), Jack Ruddy (Ross County, free)

Prediction: 9th