Premier League round-up: Watford send Huddersfield bottom

Watford 3 Huddersfield 0

Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success fired Watford to a 3-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield to secure the Hornets’ best-ever start to a top-flight campaign.

Watford now boast 19 points from 10 games — bettering their 17 at the same stage of the 1982-83 campaign, where they finished second.

Javi Gracia’s men coasted through this clash in truth, with Huddersfield always game but ultimately outclassed at Vicarage Road.

Now winless in 10 this term, the Terriers’ were at times bystanders as their worst start to a top-flight campaign deepened still further.

Watford were able to bypass the visiting midfield at will, leaving the hard-working but limited Huddersfield needing either a huge change of luck, January reinforcements — or both — to avoid relegation.

Brighton 1 Wolves 0

Glenn Murray claimed his 100th goal for Brighton to earn a 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolves.

The 35-year-old striker, who was a doubt for the game after being knocked unconscious at Newcastle last weekend, swept home a first-time finish three minutes into the second period.

A record attendance of 30,654 was at the Amex Stadium to witness the landmark strike which came in Murray’s 231st Albion appearance and secured a third consecutive 1-0 win for the Seagulls.

The visitors were the better team on the south coast but they lacked creativity and wasted a number of decent openings as they slipped to a second consecutive defeat.

Full-back Matt Doherty was particularly culpable in front of goal, while Brighton defender Shane Duffy directed a first-half header against a post.

Fulham 0 Bournemouth 3

Fulham’s hopes of surviving in the Premier League took a further blow as they lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth.

At the end of a week which saw owner Shahid Khan give under-pressure manager Slavisa Jokanovic a vote of confidence, their naivety was exposed by the improving Bournemouth, as striker Callum Wilson scored either side of a finish by David Brooks.

Two matches into a run of three in the Premier League against Cardiff, Eddie Howe’s clinical team and Huddersfield, all of which Fulham realistically needed to win, they have secured no further points and consequently remain 18th.

Southampton 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle’s winless start to the season was extended to 10 matches but at least they escaped with a point from a 0-0 draw at Southampton.

Rafael Benitez’s side continue to set unwanted club records for their poorest start to a campaign and they never looked likely to break their win duck on the south coast.

But they were able to pick up a third point of the season — and actually climb off the foot of the table — thanks to some dogged defending and wayward finishing from a Southampton team who are almost as poor.

Saints have now not scored in the league for over a month, yet it was not for the want of trying in a one-sided match desperately low on quality .