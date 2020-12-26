Premier League round-up: Villa crush Palace despite Mings red card

Southampton frustrated by VAR in goalless draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Kortney Hause scores against Crystal Palace at Villa Park. Photograph: Getty Images

Aston Villa 3 Crystal Palace 0

Aston Villa continued their fine run of form with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace despite playing with 10 men for more than half the match.

The hosts led through Bertrand Traore’s early opener and should have been further ahead when Tyrone Mings was shown two yellow cards in quick succession just before half-time.

Palace were unable to take advantage, though, failing to seriously test Emi Martinez in a second half that saw Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi extend Villa’s lead.

The result lifted Villa into the Premier League’s top six — for a few hours at least — while Palace have now conceded 10 goals in two matches after last weekend’s hammering by Liverpool.

Southampton 0 Fulham 0

Southampton had two goals disallowed by VAR as they were held to a goalless draw at Fulham.

Shane Long and Theo Walcott both looked to have broken the deadlock for the visitors in the second half, only to have their efforts ruled out for offside on review as Saints slipped to eighth in the table.

The Cottagers played out their fourth consecutive draw and did so in the absence of their manager Scott Parker, who remains in self-isolation after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.

There were just three shots on target during the game, with possession also evenly shared between the sides.

Southampton had previously gone on a seven-match unbeaten run earlier in the season, during which they briefly topped the table, but the result sees them drop out of the European places.

