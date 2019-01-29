Premier League round-up: Fulham breathe life into relegation battle

Fulham 4 Brighton 2

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Fulham came from two goals down to breathe life into their relegation battle with a 4-2 win over Brighton.

The Cottagers, who had lost all four of their previous matches since the turn of the year, were staring down the barrel of another defeat after two first-half goals from Glenn Murray.

But Calum Chambers pulled one back with his first Fulham goal before two trademark Mitrovic headers put the hosts in front, and Luciano Vietto opened his account with the fourth to wrap up the victory.

Manager Claudio Ranieri had urged his players to “continue to fight” after the narrow defeat by Tottenham nine days ago. It was a message taken a little too literally by striker Aboubakar Kamara who has since been suspended by the club following an altercation at the training ground.

But Fulham certainly showed plenty of mettle in a thrilling second-half display which will raise hopes that they can still save themselves this season.

Arsenal 2 Cardiff 1

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal scores his team’s second goal. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Cardiff’s first fixture since the disappearance of the aeroplane carrying striker Emiliano Sala finished in a 2-1 loss at Arsenal but the scoreline scarcely mattered.

The missing Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were remembered throughout a sombre evening in north London, played out in torrential rain.

Relegation-threatened Cardiff threatened an upset by seizing on the Gunners’ defensive uncertainty, but Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s stoppage-time strike came too late.

Unai Emery’s side prevailed through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half penalty and Alexandre Lacazette’s solo strike to move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Two days after Sala’s transfer to Cardiff in a £15million deal from Nantes, the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane carrying the Argentinian striker and Ibbotson disappeared over the English Channel.

An official search was called off last Thursday, but funds have since been raised to conduct a private exploration.

Tributes at the Emirates Stadium included a daffodil by Sala’s name on the matchday programme, the Bluebirds’ mascot Daffyd wearing a shirt sporting the striker’s name and supporters’ banners.

Huddersfield 0 Everton 1

Huddersfield Town’s Aaron Moy takes a free kick. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Richarlison’s early goal was enough to clinch a 1-0 victory for 10-man Everton at bottom club Huddersfield.

The Brazilian struck in the third minute and although Everton substitute Lucas Digne was sent off midway through the second half, new Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert’s first game in charge ended in another damaging defeat.

Richarlison’s early salvo was his 14th goal of the season, one more than the Terriers have mustered all term.

Everton made a dream start as they took the lead with their first attack in the third minute.

Tom Davies cut back Bernard’s clever pass down the right side of the penalty area and although Richarlison’s first time shot rebounded off Jonas Lossl’s knees, the Brazilian turned home the rebound from eight yards.

Wolves 3 West Ham 0

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez scores against West Ham. Photograph: Peter Powell/Reuters

Raul Jimenez’s late double inspired Wolves to a comfortable victory over lifeless West Ham. The on-loan Benfica forward took his tally to 12 for the season with two goals in the final 10 minutes to clinch a 3-0 win.

Romain Saiss opened the scoring to break the Hammers’ resistance and help lift Wolves to seventh in the Premier League.

The excellent Lukasz Fabianski had initially threatened to deny the hosts victory, saving from Diogo Jota, Jonny, Matt Doherty and Saiss. It was another sobering defeat for the 10th-placed Hammers after their shock FA Cup exit to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

And they lost Marko Arnautovic to injury after his return following his brief transfer saga amid interest from China. The forward, who signed a new deal on Saturday, could have earned £41 million with a move but was anonymous at Molineux before limping off.

And, in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate, defenders Ryan Bennett and Conor Coady kept Wolves’ first clean sheet in nine outings.