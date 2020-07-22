Premier League permutations: Relegation and European places

Liverpool might’ve sealed the Premier League title with seven games to go, but there’s still plenty to play for at both ends of the table during the final week of the season.

Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United are all fighting for the final two Champions League places. Tottenham and Wolves are both contesting sixth place and guaranteed qualification to the Europa League, although finishing in seventh could still prove enough.

While down at the other end and West Ham are not yet mathematically safe with two games left, while Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth will all battle it out for survival on the final day. Norwich are already relegated following last weekend’s home defeat to West Ham.

Relegation dogfight

Aston Villa travel to West Ham on Sunday knowing they are safe as long as they can match Watford’s result — unless both teams lose and Bournemouth win. Dean Smith’s side have found some form at a crucial moment and are unbeaten in three as they try to save themselves.

Watford make the short trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal knowing that if Villa win they must better their result by two or more goals, though if Villa draw a Watford win keeps them up, and they can afford a draw if Villa lose.

Bournemouth go to Everton knowing they have to win to have any chance of staying up, and even then it will only work out for Eddie Howe’s side if both Villa and Watford lose.

West Ham are not yet mathematically safe going into Wednesday’s game against Manchester United, though their vastly superior goal difference should ensure they have little to worry about. They then host Villa on Sunday. If the points are level, goal difference comes into play, and if that too is level it comes down to goals scored. As it stands, Villa have scored 40, Bournemouth 37 and Watford 34. If necessary, it could then go to head-to-head record, or beyond that, the unlikely scenario of a play-off behind closed doors.

Champions League

Chelsea are currently third with two games left. They are one point clear of fifth place and need to beat either Liverpool or Wolves to be certain of a top-four spot. If they lose both but either Leicester lose on the final day, or United lose both of their final two matches, then they will still qualify for the Champions League. Chelsea’s goal difference is substantially lower than both United’s and Leicester’s in the event of a sequence of draws.

Leicester are currently in fourth place only on goals scored, and a win or draw for United on Wednesday will see them drop to fifth ahead of the final game. That match looks set to be a winner-takes-all against United. If United win or draw on Wednesday, Leicester will have to beat them on the final day. If United lose to West Ham, a draw will be enough for Leicester to finish in the top four.

If United pick up any points against West Ham then a draw against Leicester will see them move ahead of Brendan Rodgers’ team, otherwise they will have to win at the King Power Stadium. A win against West Ham followed by defeat to Leicester will mean goal difference decides matters.

Europa League

The fifth placed team in the Premier League qualifies for the following season’s Europa League, as do the FA Cup and League Cup winners. Manchester City won the latter, and as they are already certain of a top four finish they give that Europa League slot to the sixth placed team.

Arsenal can no longer qualify for Europe through the league but if they win the FA Cup they’ll be in next season’s Europa League. However if they lose to Chelsea in the final - who are already guaranteed European qualification - then seventh place will also qualify for the Europa League.

Wolves are currently in sixth, one point ahead of Spurs and both have a single game remaining. Spurs’ goal difference is one better, so if they win or draw against Palace and Wolves lose to Chelsea they will take sixth.

Both Wolves and Manchester United also remain in the last-16 of the Europa League, and Chelsea and Manchester City are still in the Champions League. If any of them win their respective competitions they will automatically enter next year’s Champions League.

If any of them do so without finishing in the top four, then a maximum of two English teams can qualify for the Europa League (fifth and sixth) and five will enter the Champions League.