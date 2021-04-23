Premier League kick-off times, TV details and team news

Saturday

Liverpool (7) v Newcastle (15)

Kick-off: 12.30pm. Venue: Anfield. On TV: Live on BT Sport 1.

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has not recovered from a hamstring injury. Midfielder Curtis Jones is back after a three-game absence with a muscle problem, while manager Jurgen Klopp has allayed any fears over the fitness of forward Diogo Jota.

Newcastle striker Allan Saint-Maximin will be fit after he limped out of last weekend’s 3-2 win over West Ham with an ankle problem, as is fellow frontman Callum Wilson, who has made two appearances as a substitute following his return from a long-term hamstring lay-off. Fabian Schar, Karl Darlow, Isaac Hayden (all knee), Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and Ryan Fraser (groin) are all out.

Last season: Newcastle 1 Liverpool 3, Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool L W W W D; Newcastle D L D W W

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 28; Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 10

Match odds: H 1-4 D 24-5 A 11-1

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

West Ham (5) v Chelsea (4)

Kick-off: 5.30pm. Venue: London Stadium. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Jesse Lingard has been passed fit for West Ham’s showdown with Champions League rivals Chelsea after limping off at Newcastle last week with cramp. Craig Dawson is suspended while Declan Rice and Michail Antonio are still out injured and Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku are doubts.

Mateo Kovacic will miss out for the Blues with a hamstring problem. Chelsea are otherwise at full strength, with Thomas Tuchel having already confirmed that Edouard Mendy will start in goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Last season: West Ham 3 Chelsea 2, Chelsea 0 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: West Ham L D W W L; Chelsea W D L W D

Top scorers: Tomas Soucek & Jesse Lingard (West Ham) 9; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 12

Match odds: H 7-2 D 27-10 A 4-5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Sheffield United (20) v Brighton (16)

Kick-off: 8pm. Venue: Bramall Lane. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

United interim boss Paul Heckingbottom expects to pick from an unchanged squad. Sander Berge (hamstring) should feature before the end of the season, while Jack Robinson has also returned to training. Oli McBurnie (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh), Jack O’Connell (knee) and Chris Basham (leg) all remain sidelined.

Brighton defender Ben White will serve a one-match suspension following his red card in the midweek draw at Chelsea. Forward Percy Tau (hamstring) could return to the squad but Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Solly March (knee) remain out.

Last season: Sheffield United 1 Brighton 1, Brighton 0 Sheffield United 1

Last five league matches: Sheffield United L L L L L; Brighton W W L D D

Top scorers: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) 7; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 8

Match odds: H 9-2 D 5-2 A 8-11

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Sunday

Wolves (12) v Burnley (17)

Kick-off: 12pm. Venue: Molineux. On TV: Live on BBC One.

Wolves are again without Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves due to Covid-19. Loan striker Willian Jose leads the attack after his first Wolves goal secured all three points against Sheffield United.

Burnley are set to welcome back England goalkeeper Nick Pope from a shoulder injury but striker Ashley Barnes misses out once again with a thigh problem that has sidelined him since mid-February. Winger Robbie Brady and defender Kevin Long also remain sidelined.

Last season: Burnley 1 Wolves 1, Wolves 1 Burnley 1

Last five league matches: Wolves D L L W W; Burnley D W L L L

Top scorers: Pedro Neto & Ruben Neves (Wolves) 5; Chris Wood (Burnley) 7

Match odds: H 19-20 D 23-10 A 16-5

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

Leeds (10) v Manchester United (2)

Kick-off: 2pm. Venue: Elland Road. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Leeds will be without Rodrigo again due to a muscle strain and Raphinha (thigh) remains a big doubt. Captain Liam Cooper sits out the second match of a three-game ban.

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for the Red Devils due to an ongoing foot issue. Eric Bailly is back in contention after recovering from coronavirus, while Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain sidelined with knee issues.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Leeds D W W W D; Manchester United W W W W W

Top scorers: Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 14; Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 24

Match odds: H 29-10 D 29-10 A 17-20

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Aston Villa (11) v West Brom (19)

Kick-off: 7pm. Venue: Villa Park. On TV: Live on BT Sport 1.

Wesley could return for Aston Villa for the first time since rupturing knee ligaments in January 2020. Jack Grealish (shin) will sit out a ninth successive Premier League match and is set for another scan next week, while Matty Cash is suspended following his red card in the defeat to Manchester City.

Robert Snodgrass remains out for West Brom with a back injury but Conor Gallagher is pushing for a start after being an unused substitute in Thursday’s 3-0 defeat at Leicester. Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring) and Kieran Gibbs are also expected to miss out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa D L W L L; West Brom L D L W W

Top scorers: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 14; Matheus Pereira (West Brom) 9

Match odds: H 5-6 D 13-5 A 17-5

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Monday

Leicester (3) v Crystal Palace (13)

Kick-off: 8pm. Venue: King Power Stadium. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Leicester’s James Maddison is closing in on full fitness after a first start for two months against West Brom. James Justin and Harvey Barnes (both knee) remain sidelined while Wes Morgan continues to struggle with a back problem.

Palace have winger Jeff Schlupp and defenders Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins back in training after long lay-offs. Gary Cahill could also come into contention but James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson and Connor Wickham have yet to resume full training with the squad.

Last season: Leicester 3 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 0 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Leicester D W W L L; Crystal Palace D L W D L

Top scorers: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester) 15; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 9

Match odds: H 4-9 D 16-5 A 15-2

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)