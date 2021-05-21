Premier League final day TV details, kick-off times, team news

Sunday (all kick-off times 4pm)

Arsenal (9) v Brighton (16)

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin will be unavailable for the club’s final game of the season. Bellerin, who is widely expected to leave the north London club this summer, has been unable to recover from the lower leg injury he suffered against Chelsea last week. Back-up goalkeeper Mat Ryan is ineligible to face his parent club while David Luiz’s thigh injury could prevent him playing in his final Arsenal match.

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck will be absent against one of his former clubs after suffering a hamstring injury in the midweek win over Manchester City. Albion captain Lewis Dunk returns from a two-match ban but striker Neal Maupay is once again unavailable as he completes a three-game suspension. Joel Veltman (calf), Davy Propper (ankle), Solly March (knee), Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Jose Izquierdo (quad) remain out injured for the Seagulls.

Last season: Brighton 2 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 1 Brighton 2

Last five league matches: Arsenal L W W W W; Brighton L W L D W

Top scorers: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 17; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 8

Match odds: H 8-13 D 3-1 A 9-2

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Aston Villa (11) v Chelsea (3)

Ross Barkley has played the final game of his Aston Villa loan spell as he is ineligible to face parent club Chelsea. Matt Cash (hamstring) and Morgan Sanson (knee) remain out for Dean Smith’s side while Trezeguet is not expected to return until next season as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Chelsea will hand late fitness tests to Kai Havertz and N’Golo Kante. Havertz has battled a muscle issue, with Kante dealing with a hamstring concern. Andreas Christensen will return after a leg tendon complaint.

Last season: Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 2, Chelsea 2 Aston Villa 1

Last five league matches: Aston Villa W L D L W; Chelsea W W W L W

Top scorers: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 16; Timo Werner (Chelsea) 12 & Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 12

Match odds: H 11-2 D 10-3 A 1-2

Referee: Simon Long (Suffolk)

Fulham (18) v Newcastle (15)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been ruled out of the match with his former club. Antonee Robinson will also be absent, alongside captain Tom Cairney, while a late call will be made over the availability of Harrison Reed, who has an ankle problem.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (hamstring) and striker Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been nursing an ankle injury, are both doubts but could yet make it. Striker Joelinton, who hobbled off with a knock in midweek, and Joe Willock, withdrawn because of fatigue, should be available and defender Fabian Schar has completed his three-match ban. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper Jamaal Lascelles (foot), winger Ryan Fraser (groin) and striker Callum Wilson (hamstring) are out.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham D L L L D; Newcastle D L W L W

Top scorers: Bobby Reid (Fulham) 7; Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 12

Match odds: H 6-5 D 13-5 A 11-5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Leeds (10) v West Brom (19)

Leeds pair Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi are hoping to feature in the final game of the season. Both Hernandez and Berardi will bid farewell to the fans at Elland Road following the announcement this week that both players will leave the club at the end of the season. Diego Llorente will miss out due to a muscle strain, while fellow defender Robin Koch, who has a slight hip injury, and midfielder Mateusz Klich have been allowed to finish their club campaign early.

West Brom may have to cope without Brazilian playmaker Matheus Pereira for what will be Sam Allardyce’s final game in charge. Pereira picked up an unspecified injury in the Baggies’ home defeat to West Ham and faces a late test to establish the nature of his setback. Otherwise the Baggies have no new injury concerns with Robert Snodgrass (back) and Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring) remaining on the sidelines.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Leeds D L W W W; West Brom D D L L L

Top scorers: Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 16; Mbaye Diagne (West Brom) 14

Match odds: H 4-9 D 18-5 A 11-2

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Leicester (5) v Tottenham Hotspur (7)

Jonny Evans will miss out for Leicester in their key Premier League finale against Tottenham after being forced off in their FA Cup final win over Chelsea. The defender has a heel problem and only lasted 34 minutes of the 1-0 victory at Wembley and remains sidelined as the Foxes look to clinch a Champions League spot on the final day. James Justin (knee) and Harvey Barnes (knee) remain out for Brendan Rodgers’ side. Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs could be in the squad for the final time after it was announced club captain Morgan is retiring and Fuchs will leave this summer.

Tottenham will be hoping the game is not Harry Kane’s final outing for the club. Kane’s future is subject to intense speculation as he is reported to have told Spurs he wants to leave this summer. Japhet Tanganga (ankle) and Ben Davies (calf) are out injured.

Last season: Tottenham Hotspur 3 Leicester 0, Leicester 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Last five league matches: Leicester W D L W L; Tottenham Hotspur W W L W L

Top scorers: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester) 19; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 32

Match odds: H 1-1 D 11-4 A 5-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Liverpool (4) v Crystal Palace (13)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is waiting on a late assessment on forward Diogo Jota. The Portugal international has a foot injury but, as it was not as serious as first feared, Klopp hopes he might be able to make his comeback after missing two matches. Midfielder Naby Keita remains a doubt as he has not featured in the last four games.

Palace striker Christian Benteke faces a fitness check to see if he can line up against his former club. Benteke, who has scored in his last four appearances, came off before the end of Wednesday’s 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal. Defender Tyrick Mitchell is also nursing a knock and Palace boss Roy Hodgson is definitely again without Luka Milivojevic (family issues), Eberechi Eze (Achilles), James McArthur (calf), Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and Connor Wickham (muscle).

Last season: Liverpool 4 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2

Last five league matches: Liverpool D W W W W; Crystal Palace L W L W L

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 31; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 11

Match odds: H 2-13 D 13-2 A 18-1

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Man City (1) v Everton (8)

Sergio Aguero is hoping to prove his fitness to make one final home appearance for Manchester City. City’s record goalscorer, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, has missed the last two games with a muscular injury but is hopeful of playing some part. Joao Cancelo is suspended but Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling have overcome ankle and muscular injuries respectively. The knee problem that saw midfielder Ilkay Gundogan withdrawn in midweek has not proved serious. Everton playmaker James Rodriguez will not be fit as he continues to be sidelined by a persistent calf problem. Captain Seamus Coleman is also out after sustaining a knock against Wolves in midweek.

Long-term injured midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is the only absentee.

Last season: Man City 2 Everton 1, Everton 1 Man City 3

Last five league matches: Man City W W L W L; Everton L W D L W

Top scorers: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) 17; Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 21

Match odds: H 4-9 D 18-5 A 6-1

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Sheff Utd (20) v Burnley (17)

Sheffield United will check on the fitness of George Baldock. It is hoped the defender will be able to be involved on Sunday despite missing the midweek defeat at Newcastle because of hamstring discomfort. The Blades remain without Oli McBurnie (foot), Jack O’Connell (knee), Billy Sharp (thigh), Ethan Ampadu (hip) and Sander Berge, who has a new niggle having only recently returned from over four months out with a hamstring problem.

Burnley could welcome England goalkeeper Nick Pope back for the final day of the season. Pope has missed back-to-back defeats to Leeds and Liverpool with a knee problem, but Sean Dyche gave a positive update on his condition on Friday. Ashley Barnes is available despite an off-the-pitch disciplinary issue, with no other problems other than the long-term injuries to Kevin Long, Dale Stephens, Robbie Brady and Phil Bardsley.

Last season: Burnley 1 Sheff Utd 1, Sheff Utd 3 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd W L L W L; Burnley W L W L L

Top scorers: David McGoldrick (Sheff Utd) 8; Chris Wood (Burnley) 12

Match odds: H 2-1 D 12-5 A 11-8

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

West Ham (6) v Southampton (14)

West Ham will check on goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. The Poland international suffered a knee injury in the warm-up at West Brom on Wednesday and boss David Moyes will make a late call. Mark Noble and Manuel Lanzini look set to miss out again.

Southampton forward Che Adams will miss the final game of the Premier League campaign with a groin injury, but is expected to be fit to feature for Scotland at Euro 2020. Midfielder Oriol Romeu could be involved again after stepping up his recovery from an ankle problem which needed surgery and sidelined him since February. Takumi Minamino will be available for the last match of his loan spell from Liverpool, while full-back Ryan Bertrand has been carrying a calf problem and midfielder Will Smallbone (knee) remains unavailable.

Last season: West Ham 3 Southampton 1, Southampton 0 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: West Ham L W L D W; Southampton D L W W L

Top scorers: Tomas Soucek (West Ham) 10 & Michail Antonio (West Ham) 10; Danny Ings (Southampton) 13

Match odds: H 7-10 D 3-1 A 15-4

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Wolverhampton (12) v Man Utd (2)

Wolves have no new injury concerns ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo’s final game in charge of the club. Nuno will be without Raul Jimenez, with the Mexican set to target a playing comeback from the start of next season after a fractured skull. Daniel Podence had groin surgery on Monday and it is hoped the winger will be fit for the start of next season, while Pedro Neto (knee) and full-back Jonny (knee) also remain on the sidelines.

United captain Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial remain sidelined. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Maguire (ankle) to miss the Europa League final on Wednesday, with Martial (knee) also looking touch and go for the Gdansk clash against Villarreal. Scott McTominay and Fred have overcome issues sustained in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, while Daniel James is available as Solskjaer plans to make a “few changes” with second place secure.

Last season: Man Utd 0 Wolverhampton 0, Wolverhampton 1 Man Utd 1

Last five league matches: Wolverhampton L D W L L; Man Utd D W L L D

Top scorers: da Silva Willian Jose (Wolverhampton) 7; Miguel Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) 28

Match odds: H 17-10 D 12-5 A 8-5

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)