Premier League final day joy for Villa, Chelsea and Man United

On the final day of the season, Champions League places and relegation decided

Bruno Fernandes scores a penalty for Manchester United at The King Power Stadium. Photograph: Getty Images

Manchester United and Chelsea joined champions Liverpool and Manchester City in next season’s Champions League after Sunday’s final round of Premier League matches.

At the other end Norwich were joined by Watford and Bournemouth in the end of season relegation places. Here’s all you need to know from the final day . . .

Champions League

Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea all went into Sunday’s kick-offs contesting the final two Champions League spots. The latter needed just a point from their final game to secure one of those places, and they made short work of it with a 2-0 win over Wolves.

Only a win was going to be enough for Brendan Rodgers’ injury-hit Leicester team as they went up against United who needed just one point from the match. But the Red Devils took all three as well as third place, thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and Jesse Lingard’s late goal at the King Power Stadium. Champions League places: Liverpool (Champions), Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea.

Europa League

Harry Kane was Tottenham’s hero once more as he scored in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. After Wolves’ defeat at Chelsea the point brought Spurs level with their rivals for sixth, but José Mourinho’s team edged it on goal difference and guarantee themselves a place in next season’s Europa League. Wolves will need Chelsea to beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final to take the seventh European qualification spot. Sixth place: Tottenham

Relegation

Bournemouth needed to win against Everton to pull off an unlikely escape - but they also needed Aston Villa and Watford to lose. The latter did just that, beaten 3-2 by Arsenal. But Villa tore up the script as local boy Jack Grealish scored in their 1-1 draw at West Ham, securing his team’s Premier League status in the process. Making Bournemouth’s 3-1 win at Everton meaningless. Relegated: Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich.

