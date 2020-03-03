Premier League discussing contingency plan to play matches behind closed doors

League will continue to be led by government policy during coronavirus outbreak

A Bournemouth fan wears a face mask during his side’s Premier League draw with Chelsea. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/Getty/AFP

The Premier League is discussing contingency plans regarding playing matches behind closed doors should the threat of coronavirus lead to mass gatherings being banned.

Although the league will continue to be led by government policy on health and will not take any immediate decisions, talks are continuing to ensure the season can be completed.

Coronavirus is yet to become widespread in the United Kingdom but matches in Italy’s Serie A have been disrupted by the disease, with six being postponed at the weekend.

The Football Association has to consider England’s friendly with Italy, which is due to be played on March 27th at Wembley. In line with current government advice the fixture would be expected to go ahead. - Guardian

