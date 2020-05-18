Premier League clubs vote unanimously to start training

Protocols agreed on enable socially distant training but further stages will prove harder

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Paul MacInnes

A deserted Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

Premier League training will resume this week after clubs unanimously agreed to a set of medical protocols to keep players safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken at a league shareholders’ meeting and could see clubs undertaking limited group-based training by Thursday, provided a first round of Covid-19 testing proves negative.

The protocols were put to a vote after weeks of preparation and some dissent from club doctors and players. They are the first stage in the proposed return of the Premier League.

The protocols enable socially distant training and further protocols will need to be devised to enable contact training and, ultimately, matches. It was acknowledged at the meeting that the stages to come will prove more difficult, with much work still to be done.

Players in particular will need to be convinced. While the Bundesliga made a successful return behind closed doors this past weekend, Germany is at a different stage in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. On Sunday Germany had 589 new confirmed cases of the virus. In the UK that figure was 3,534.

“Phase one is social distancing individual training with a coach; that’s no problem, that’s like going to the park,” Watford’s captain, Troy Deeney, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “Phase two will be next week: six days’ worth of training, three to six people training together with contact, and then six days after that you’re going into 11 v 11 and you can’t social distance with 11 v 11.

“I’m desperate to play football, it’s my job, I’ve got the best job in the world. But there has to be clear and safe measures for everybody, not just me. I saw Tammy Abraham say his dad has asthma and he lives with him so he has concerns.

“It’s not just players at the bottom who are trying to stay in the league, it’s concerns right across the board. I have had a lot of texts from players who are worried about coming out and speaking. I would say 98 per cent are very much aware that phase one is very good. I would say 65-70 per cent of people are concerned with phase two. I’d say even higher after that.” – Guardian

