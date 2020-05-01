Premier League clubs reconfirm desire to find way to finish season

At Friday’s conference meeting clubs understood to be pleased with progress made

The Premier League held a conference call of all 20 clubs top-flight and swapped ideas on the possible plans for resuming training and eventually a return to playing matches. Photograph: Getty Images

The Premier League held a conference call of all 20 clubs top-flight and swapped ideas on the possible plans for resuming training and eventually a return to playing matches. Photograph: Getty Images

 

The Premier League’s 20 clubs outlined at a meeting on Friday their determination to complete the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although no decisions were taken on the next steps, the participants are understood to have been pleased with the progress made.

A lengthy meeting included plenty of discussion about logistics, including how to lock down grounds and create safe environments, the possibility of playing matches at neutral venues, and protocols around testing, including the regularity with which those should be done.

The clubs are encouraged by UK government’s stance in wanting the season to resume if it is safe and appropriate to do so and want more detail regarding how this can be achieved.

In a statement the league said: “The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019-20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the government’s support.”

It added: “The league and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers. The league welcomed the creation of the government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.”

- Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.