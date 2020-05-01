Premier League clubs reconfirm desire to find way to finish season

The Premier League’s 20 clubs outlined at a meeting on Friday their determination to complete the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although no decisions were taken on the next steps, the participants are understood to have been pleased with the progress made.

A lengthy meeting included plenty of discussion about logistics, including how to lock down grounds and create safe environments, the possibility of playing matches at neutral venues, and protocols around testing, including the regularity with which those should be done.

The clubs are encouraged by UK government’s stance in wanting the season to resume if it is safe and appropriate to do so and want more detail regarding how this can be achieved.

In a statement the league said: “The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019-20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the government’s support.”

It added: “The league and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers. The league welcomed the creation of the government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.”

- Guardian