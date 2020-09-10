Premier League 2020/21 club-by-club preview

Arsenal

Last season: 8th

Odds for the title: 33-1

Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal from a rabble into a disciplined, committed and tactically astute side. They don’t have the quality to challenge this year, but the Spaniard is building something.

Key man: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired Arsenal’s FA Cup win and if he stays in north London his goals can steer the Gunners towards the top four.

Watch out for: Bukayo Saka broke through as a left wingback last term but could end up playing anywhere across the front six. A brilliant prospect.

Notable ins: Willian (Chelsea, free), Cedric Soares (Southampton, free), Pablo Mari (Flamengo, 16.2m), Gabriel Magalhaes (€31.4m), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid, loan extended).

Notable outs: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma, free), Sam Greenwood (Leeds, undisclosed)

Prediction: 5th

Aston Villa

Last season: 17th

Odds for relegation: 7-4

Aston Villa’s return to the big time was underwhelming to say the least, and they hung on by the skin of their teeth. Dean Smith needed a goalscorer and has made Ollie Watkins a club-record signing.

Key man: If Villa had been relegated Jack Grealish would have surely left this summer. His form was patchy after the restart but he will be key to survival hopes – if he stays.

Irish in action: Conor Hourihane made 27 league appearances last season while 18-year-old right winger Tyreik Wright – an Under-19 international – impressed for Villa’s Under-23s.

Notable ins: Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest, €18.6m), Ollie Watkins (Brentford, €32.5m)

Notable outs: James Chester (Stoke City, free), Borja Baston (Leganes, free).

Prediction: 19th.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Last season: 15th

Odds for relegation: 7-2

With Graham Potter taking over from Chris Hughton last season was likely to be transitional for the Seagulls, who struggled for goals but stayed up comfortably in the end.

Key man: 19-year-old fullback Tariq Lamptey shone after the restart but centre-half Lewis Dunk is Brighton’s beating heart.

Irish in action: Ireland and Stephen Kenny will be hoping Aaron Connolly continues to progress on the south coast, and that he can add more goals to his game, while Jayson Molumby returns from his loan deal with Millwall.

Aaron Connolly will be hoping to add to last season’s goal tally. Photo: Alex Livesey/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Notable ins: Jensen Weir (Wigan, undisclosed), Adam Lallana (Liverpool, free), Joel Veltman (Ajax, €1m), Lars Dendoncker (Club Bruges, undisclosed).

Notable outs: Anthony Knockaert (Fulham, €17.4m), Leon Balogun (Rangers, undisclosed), Aaron Mooy (Shanghai SIPG, €4.6m), Shane Duffy (Celtic, loan), Glenn Murray (Watford, loan).

Prediction: 18th

Burnley

Last season: 10th

Odds for relegation: 3-1

It is testament to Sean Dyche that Burnley finished last season looking up towards Europe and were never glancing over their shoulders. Investment is needed but the Clarets should stay up again.

Key man: Captain Ben Mee is a totemic presence at the back and was a great ambassador for the club in the wake of the embarrassing plane banner incident at Turf Moor.

Irish in action: Robbie Brady and Kevin Long will both be hoping for more minutes on the pitch to catch Stephen Kenny’s eye while centre-back Jimmy Dunne could make his club debut after a number of loan spells.

Watch out for: In an aging squad 20-year-old Dwight McNeill provides the x-factor and he was an ever-present in the league last season.

Notable ins: Will Norris (Wolves, undisclosed).

Notable outs: Aaron Lennon (released), Joe Hart (Spurs, free), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle, free), Ben Gibson (Norwich, free).

Prediction: 14th

Chelsea

Last season: 4th

Odds for the title: 10-1

Frank Lampard got an easy ride last season as he steered Chelsea to fourth. His side may still be in transition but should really be challenging after huge summer investment.

Key man: Chelsea’s recruitment drive has left them with an embarrassment of riches going forward – a fit N’Golo Kante would help protect a suspect defence.

Watch out for: The arrivals of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech are eye-catching – if they click Chelsea could be a joy to watch going forward.

Timo Werner could be a key signing for Chelsea. Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Notable ins: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax, €39m), Timo Werner (Leipzig, €55m), Ben Chilwell (Leicester, €58m), Malang Sarr (Nice, free), Thiago Silva (PSG, free), Kai Havertz (Leverkusen, €83.8m)

Notable outs: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid, €69m), Willian (Arsenal, free), Pedro (Roma, free), Trevoh Chalobah (Lorient, loan), Ethan Ampadu (Sheffield United, loan).

Prediction: 4th

Crystal Palace

Last season: 14th

Odds for relegation: 2-1

The miraculous Roy Hodgson keeps on going at 73 - keeping the Eagles up will be his main aim once again in south London. It looks achievable.

Key player: As always, everything revolves around Wilfried Zaha staying at Selhurst Park – but Eberechi Eze is an exciting addition from QPR.

Irish in action: If James McCarthy is going to be the midfield anchor for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team then this could be a career-defining season for the 29-year-old.

Notable ins: Eberechi Eze (QPR, €18.6m), Nathan Ferguson (West Brom, free), Nathan Giddings (West Ham, undisclosed).

Notable outs: None.

Prediction: 15th

Everton

Last season: 12th

Odds for the title: 150-1

Even by Everton’s standards last season was a bit bonkers, as they finished 12th but landed Carlo Ancelotti as gaffer. The Italian’s sorely needed squad overhaul has started in midfield.

Key player: Richarlison was Everton’s best player by a mile last season. Another signing from Watford, Abdoulaye Doucouré, could prove transformative in midfield.

Irish in action: Séamus Coleman might have recently lost his Ireland place to Matt Doherty but the Toffees captain remains a proper leader for club and country.

Notable ins: Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford, €23.2m), Allan (Napoli, €26.1m), Niels Nkounkou (Marseille, €280k), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid, €23m).

Notable outs: Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax, free), Morgan Schneiderlin (€2.3m), Oumar Niasse (released).

Prediction: 9th

Fulham

Last season: 4th in Championship (promoted via play-offs)

Odds for relegation: Evens

Fulham should make a better fist of things this time around with the grounded Scott Parker in charge from the off. Emphasis will be on the collective, but the Cottagers look very lightweight.

Key player: Aleksandar Mitrovic scored 26 goals last season and now has another chance to prove he can lead the line against the big guns.

Watch out for: Antonee Robinson was on the verge of a move to AC Milan from Wigan in January. That deal fell through and he joined Fulham in August.

Irish in action: Cyrus Christie was left out of Kenny’s first Ireland squad and will be hoping to change that.

Notable ins: Anthony Knockaert (Brighton, €17.4m), Antonee Robinson (Wigan, €2.2m), Mario Lemina (Southampton, loan), Harrison Reed (Southampton, €7m).

Notable outs: Alfie Mawson (Bristol City, loan).

Prediction: 20th

Leeds United

Last season: 1st in Championship

Odds for relegation: 7-2

Leeds - remember them? Marcelo Bielsa has inspired a return to the big time after 16 years - survival will be tough, particularly if Elland Road is empty for a full season.

A pedestrian walks past a graffiti mural of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Key player: The defensive screening of Kalvin Phillips will provide Leeds with a crucial safety blanket as they try and bring Bielsa-ball to the top-flight.

Watch out for: Former Ireland Under-21 international Henry McStay is Leeds head physio at 35. He could be set for a busy season as players try and adjust to the change in pace.

Irish in action: Defensive midfielder Conor Shaughnessy could feature after returning from a loan spell at Burton Albion.

Notable ins: Helder Costa (Wolves, €18.6m), Jack Harrison (Man City, loan), Illan Meslier (Lorient, €5.8m), Joe Geldhart (€1.1m), Sam Greenwood (Arsenal, undisclosed), Rodrigo (Valencia, €35m), Robin Koch (Freiburg, €15m)

Notable outs: Ryan Edmondson (Aberdeen, loan).

Prediction: 16th

Leicester City

Last season: 5th

Odds for the title: 150-1

Leicester’s brilliant form before Christmas and their subsequent slump meant last season’s 5th place finish was a disappointment. Brendan Rodgers must be allowed to strengthen as the Foxes return to Europe.

Key man: Jamie Vardy belied his age to land the golden boot last season with 23 goals. A sublime finisher he still retains every yard of electric pace at 33-years-old.

Watch out for: The emergence of fullback Luke Thomas is welcome following Ben Chillwell’s departure. The 19-year-old impressed after making his debut post-restart.

Notable ins: Timothy Castagne (Atalanta, €25m)

Notable outs: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea, €58m).

Prediction: 7th

Liverpool

Last season: Champions

Odds for the title: 9-4

Liverpool were the best team by a mile last season and deserving champions. Retaining the title is the hallmark of the great sides, and that won’t be easy in a much stronger division.

Key man: Virgil van Dijk is the difference between Liverpool and the rest - their relentless ability to grind out wins is forged on the peerless Dutchman.

Watch out for: Trent Alexander-Arnold is the club’s best academy graduate since Steven Gerrard and has a league title to his name by 21. His passing ability suggest his future could also lie in the middle.

Irish in action: Caoimhín Kelleher remains third choice in Liverpool’s goalkeeping ranks but may get a chance in the Carabao Cup like he did last year.

Notable ins: Kostas Tsimikas (Olympiakos, €13.7m)

Notable outs: Dejan Lovren (Zenit, €12.6m), Nathaniel Clyne (released), Adam Lallana (Brighton, free).

Prediction: 2nd

Manchester City

Last season: 2nd

Odds for the title: 8-11

Last season’s title defence surely ranks as one of the worst ever - followed by that European Cup exit to Lyon. Pep Guardiola must strengthen his defence further following the addition of Nathan Aké.

Key man: Kevin de Bruyne is the best player in the league and will be the driving force behind City’s attempts to reclaim the title.

Watch out for: There will be no Lionel Messi in east Manchester and David Silva has departed meaning Phil Foden, the Stockport Iniesta, can take the spotlight.

Phil Foden could come back from his controversy with England to be one of Manchester City’s main men. Photo: Peter Powell/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Notable ins: Ferran Torres (Valencia, €28.5m), Nathan Aké (Bournemouth, €47.7m).

Notable outs: David Silva (Real Sociedad, free), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich, €47.6m), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, loan).

Prediction: Champions.

Manchester United

Last season: 3rd

Odds for title: 14-1

Solskjaer is a fantastic judge of character and thanks to him United are in the best place they have been in since 2013. It would be criminal if he isn’t allowed to properly invest from a position of relative strength.

Key player: The arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January turned United’s season around. It is not just his ability, but his winning mentality, which has proven transformative.

One to watch: Mason Greenwood was carefully nursed into the first team by Solskjaer and was undroppable by the end of last season. A once in a. generation talent, expect him to thrive again.

Notable ins: Donny van de Beek (Ajax, €40m)

Notable outs: Alexis Sánchez (Internazionale, free), Angel Gomes (Lille, free), Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen, loan), Joel Pereira (Huddersfield, loan).

Prediction: 3rd

Newcastle United

Last season: 13th

Odds for relegation: 9-4

The off-field pantomime surrounding the doomed Saudi-backed takeover deflected attention away from the fine job Steve Bruce did last season, and Newcastle have strengthened this summer.

Key player: Allan Saint-Maximin injected some real joy into the Toon during his debut campaign but the signing of Callum Wilson from Bournemouth could prove particularly canny.

Irish in action: Jeff Hendrick was courted by AC Milan before his move to St James’ Park from Burnley – Stephen Kenny will hope he can be revitalised in the north east. Likewise Ciarán Clark will can earn a place in the new manager’s team.

Notable ins: Jeff Hendrick (Burnley, free), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth, €23m), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth, loan), Jamal Lewis (€15m).

Notable outs: Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest, free).

Prediction: 13th

Sheffield United

Last season: 9th

Odds for relegation: 4-1

The Blades just missed out on Europe but exceeded all expectations in finishing ninth. Chris Wilder has built a proper team, one which is far greater than the sum of its parts.

Key player: Chris Basham has been Sheffield United’s rock on their journey from League One to the top flight, and was an ever-present in the league last season.

Irish in action: Despite losing five times after the restart, Wilder’s side had the fourth-best defensive record in the league last season – John Egan was at the heart of that effort with Enda Stevens outside him at left-back while David McGoldrick netted a few goals at the other end.

John Egan was impressive at the back for Sheffield United last season. Photo: Peter Powell/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Notable ins: Oliver Burke (West Brom, undisclosed), Wes Foderingham (Rangers, free), Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth, €21.5m), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea, loan), Max Lowe (Derby, €4.6m), Jayden Bogle (Derby, €8.1m)

Notable outs: Callum Robinson (West Brom, undisclosed) Dean Henderson (Man United, loan ended).

Prediction: 11th.

Southampton

Last season: 11th

Odds for relegation: 9-1

Southampton kept faith in Ralph Hasenhüttl after the 9-0 defeat to Leicester last October, and it is paying off. An energetic, disciplined side, they will be a headache to play against for most teams.

Key player: Back where he started as a schoolboy, Danny Ings has just enjoyed the season of his life at St Mary’s, narrowly missing out on the golden boot with 22 goals.

Irish in action: Michael Obafemi wasn’t pleased about being left out of Stephen Kenny’s first senior squad, but he has a full season to force his way into the reckoning, as does Shane Long. In midfield, 20-year-old Will Smallbone is highly rated on the south coast.

Notable ins: Kyle Walker-Peters (Spurs, €14m), Mohamed Salisu (Real Valladolid, €12.6m)

Notable outs: Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic, loan extended), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Spurs, €17.4m), Cédric Soares (Arsenal, free), Mario Lemina (Fulham, free).

Prediction: 10th.

Tottenham Hotspur

Last season: 6th

Odds for the title: 50-1

There was no honeymoon period when Daniel Levy swapped Pochettino for Mourinho. Some of the Portuguese’s complaints last season were justified but his excuses won’t wash this time round.

Key player: As seen in the Amazon documentary All or Nothing, Mourinho will build his side around Harry Kane. The main issue is whether or not he can stay fit.

Irish in action: Troy Parrott’s loan move to Millwall should see him play regular football and keeps him out of the immediate firing line if things get toxic back at Tottenham. Matt Doherty’s €17m switch from Wolves certainly pleased Bohemians fans back home and he will be expected to maintain the good form he showed last season.

Notable ins: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton, €17.4m), Matt Doherty (Wolves, €17m), Joe Hart (Burnley, free)

Notable outs: Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact, free), Michael Vorm (released), Troy Parrott (Millwall, loan), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton, €14m), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica, free).

Prediction: 8th

West Bromwich Albion

Last season: 2nd in Championship

Odds for relegation: 11-10

West Brom are an entirely different proposition to the side which went down in 2018. Slaven Bilic has some technically excellent footballers at his disposal but needs a reliable goalscorer.

Key player: The signing of Grady Diangana from West Ham made the headlines but poaching Matheus Pereira from Sporting for €10 million looks a brilliant bit of business.

Irish in action: Callum Robinson played a key role in the Baggies’ promotion and will look to continue that after signing permanently while Dara O’Shea has played predominantly at right back since his breakthrough in January but the 21-year-old’s future lies in the heart of the Irish defence.

Notable ins: Matheus Pereira (Sporting, €10m), Grady Diangana (West Ham, €21m), Cedric Kipre (Wigan, €1.1m), Callum Robinson (Sheffield United, undisclosed).

Notable outs: Chris Brunt (Bristol City, free), Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace, free).

Prediction: 12th

West Ham United

Last season: 16th

Odds for relegation: 4-1

West Ham are in such a mess off the pitch that David Moyes seems to be the club’s main source of stability. Grady Diangana’s sale caused ructions – it could be a long season in east London.

Key player: Declan Rice’s long-term future lies away from the London Stadium but Hammers fans will be desperate to get one more year out of him with Chelsea sniffing around.

Irish in action: Darren Randolph is Stephen Kenny’s number one and would benefit from a loan move ahead of the summer but he looks set to play second fiddle to Lukasz Fabianski. Josh Cullen could add to his two Ireland caps if he can force some playing time at the London Stadium.

Notable ins: Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague, €22.2m)

Notable outs: Pablo Zabaleta (released), Carlos Sanchez (released), Albian Ajeti (Celtic, €5.2m), Jordan Hugill (Norwich, €5.8m), Grady Diangana (West Brom, €21m).

Prediction: 17th

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last season: 7th

Odds for the title: 200-1

It is hard to gauge if Wolves have hit their glass ceiling, or if they can develop into top-four challengers. There is no mammoth Europa campaign this time, which will help domestically.

Key player: Raul Jimenez is a durable, elite centre-forward – as 27 goals in 55 games last season suggests – and he is well suited to Nuno Espírito Santo’s cautious style.

Watch out for: Fabio Silva is Wolves’ latest Portuguese import – the 18-year-old striker arrives at Molineux for a club record €40 million.

Notable ins: Fabio Silva (Porto, €40m), Marcal (Lyon, €2m)

Notable outs: Helder Costa (Leeds, €18.6m), Matt Doherty (Spurs, €17m), Morgan Gibbs-White (Swansea, loan), Will Norris (Burnley, free).

Prediction: 6th