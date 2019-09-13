Pogba among a lengthy United injury list for Leicester clash

Paul Pogba is among a string of absentees as injury-hit Manchester United prepare for Saturday’s encounter with Leicester.

Having gone three matches without a Premier League victory, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will look to return to winning ways against Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten side at Old Trafford. But United head into the match with a lengthy injury list.

Pogba, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot are out, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard are doubts.

“Well, the treatment room’s been busy and still is,” Solskjaer said. “So, we don’t really know who is going to be available.

“There’s maybe Aaron, maybe Jesse and I think maybe that’s it from the ones that had to pull out, but I can’t promise those two will be available either.”

Pogba pulled out of the France squad with an ankle issue sustained in the 1-1 draw at Southampton before the international break.

“Pogba won’t be fit, no — unless he’s had a miraculous recovery overnight from yesterday to today or maybe from tonight until tomorrow,” Solskjaer said.

“He’s not been ready to do 100 per cent training, no. We hope more can be ready for West Ham next week, and Paul and Anthony are in that category. I think they’ll be ready for then and can’t say more than that, really.”

David De Gea is set to start against Leicester and continues to be subject of speculation as contract talks with the goalkeeper drag on.

“I want David to stay here,” Solskjaer added. “He knows that and David’s, for me, the best goalkeeper in the world. We’ve seen that over the years, and I hope that I can make sure that he’ll finish his career at Man United at the highest level.

“And hopefully... there’s been loads of talks, loads of discussions between David and the club and hopefully we can get it done.”