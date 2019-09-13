Pogba among a lengthy United injury list for Leicester clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a number of selection issues as United look to hit form

Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Leicester City on Saturday. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Leicester City on Saturday. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

 

Paul Pogba is among a string of absentees as injury-hit Manchester United prepare for Saturday’s encounter with Leicester.

Having gone three matches without a Premier League victory, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will look to return to winning ways against Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten side at Old Trafford. But United head into the match with a lengthy injury list.

Pogba, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot are out, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard are doubts.

“Well, the treatment room’s been busy and still is,” Solskjaer said. “So, we don’t really know who is going to be available.

“There’s maybe Aaron, maybe Jesse and I think maybe that’s it from the ones that had to pull out, but I can’t promise those two will be available either.”

Pogba pulled out of the France squad with an ankle issue sustained in the 1-1 draw at Southampton before the international break.

“Pogba won’t be fit, no — unless he’s had a miraculous recovery overnight from yesterday to today or maybe from tonight until tomorrow,” Solskjaer said.

“He’s not been ready to do 100 per cent training, no. We hope more can be ready for West Ham next week, and Paul and Anthony are in that category. I think they’ll be ready for then and can’t say more than that, really.”

David De Gea is set to start against Leicester and continues to be subject of speculation as contract talks with the goalkeeper drag on.

“I want David to stay here,” Solskjaer added. “He knows that and David’s, for me, the best goalkeeper in the world. We’ve seen that over the years, and I hope that I can make sure that he’ll finish his career at Man United at the highest level.

“And hopefully... there’s been loads of talks, loads of discussions between David and the club and hopefully we can get it done.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.