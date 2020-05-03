Pogba aiming to hit the ground running when Premier League returns

World Cup winner working hard in lockdown and his advice is to do the same

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is determined to hit the ground running when football’s coronavirus suspension ends. Photograph: PA

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is determined to hit the ground running when football’s coronavirus suspension ends. Photograph: PA

 

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is determined to hit the ground running when football’s coronavirus suspension ends.

A return to Premier League action in June is currently on the cards, ending what will have been a three-month absence of action for the English top flight.

For injured players like Pogba, the wait has been even longer. The 27-year-old has managed just eight appearances during an injury-hit season and has yet to feature in 2020 due to an ankle issue.

“I have a little home gym in my house,” Pogba, who is isolating in the north west, said.

“I can do some training, some running, some bike, go outside and do some things with the ball. I am just keeping busy and keeping healthy.

“We have got to stay motivated, there is no other choice. It is a period and we don’t know until when it will be like this, but I still have goals in my head and one day hopefully this (pandemic) will stop. And then we have to get back on the pitch, so we have to be ready.

“For myself, I have been out for a long time as well, so for me I just want to come back playing football.”

Pogba has been in regular contact with his team-mates during the lockdown as they continue to the put the work in amid this unusual backdrop.

“My advice first of all is to stay safe, stay at home and keep practising,” he told the club’s website.

“There is always a way to work, you can work with anything you have at home, you can still do sit-ups, push-ups.

“For abdominals and core work, you don’t need weights and stuff like that. You just need the work.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.