Phil Jones signs new contract at Man United until 2023

Phil Jones has signed a new contract at Manchester United until 2023 with the option of a further year.

The 26-year-old defender joined United from Blackburn in 2011 and has now been rewarded with a new and improved contract.

“Phil knows what it takes to be a Manchester United player, he has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League and is now one of the senior players within the team,” United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

“He is coming up to his 27th birthday and entering into his prime years as a centre-half. We are delighted Phil has committed his future to the club.”

The defender spoke of his delight at signing a new deal which will see him extend his stay at Old Trafford to 12 years.

Jones told manutd.com: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club.

“I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season.

“I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development.”