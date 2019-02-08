Phil Jones signs new contract at Man United until 2023

The 26-year-old defender commits to the club until 2023 with the option of a further year

Phil Jones of Manchester United poses with caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after signing a contract extension. Photo: Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images

Phil Jones of Manchester United poses with caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after signing a contract extension. Photo: Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images

 

Phil Jones has signed a new contract at Manchester United until 2023 with the option of a further year.

The 26-year-old defender joined United from Blackburn in 2011 and has now been rewarded with a new and improved contract.

“Phil knows what it takes to be a Manchester United player, he has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League and is now one of the senior players within the team,” United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

“He is coming up to his 27th birthday and entering into his prime years as a centre-half. We are delighted Phil has committed his future to the club.”

The defender spoke of his delight at signing a new deal which will see him extend his stay at Old Trafford to 12 years.

Jones told manutd.com: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club.

“I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season.

“I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.