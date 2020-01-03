PFA to discuss sectarian abuse of James McClean with referees

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) will speak to referees and the Football League about the “vile” sectarian abuse suffered by James McClean during Stoke City’s 5-2 win over Huddersfield on New Year’s Day.

The match was halted briefly in the second half after the Ireland winger reported the racist abuse to the referee who then went and spoke to both managers. Shortly afterwards an announcement was made over the PA system saying “offensive behaviour is affecting the game and will not be tolerated,” which McClean greeted with applause.

Huddersfield are investigating the incident, one of numerous similar cases involving McClean over the course of his career in England, and the PFA released a statement on Thursday night.

“James has been subjected to this type of vile abuse throughout his career, and he will be fully supported in the same way as any other individual who receives abuse based on their race, religion or nationality,” the statement read.

“The PFA have previously advised James to report sectarian chanting to match officials and we are satisfied that in this instance the protocol was enacted.

“However, this action in isolation is not sufficient. We welcome that Huddersfield have committed to a full investigation to identify offenders; we hope that the perpetrators will face further consequences from both within and outside the game.”

McClean has regularly received sectarian abuse during his career in England and in November the FA launched an investigation after he was abused on a number of occasions for not wearing a rememberance poppy.

Indeed, after Wednesday’s win, Stoke City head of media and communications Fraser Nicholson said McClean had reported similar abuse just the week before.

“Just to provide some context for that, James McClean is being encouraged to report abuse that he receives that’s of a sectarian nature to the match official. He did it on Boxing Day when he was subjected to it by Sheffield Wednesday fans and obviously felt the need to do it again,” Nicholson said.

The PFA statement finished by saying that they will be speaking to referees and the Football League to see what can be done about potential future incidents.

“As with other forms of discrimination, it has become clear that this type of abuse is on the rise and is becoming a weekly occurrence for James.

“We will be talking with PGMO (Professional Game Match Officials) and the EFL to ensure that match officials are vigilant to this type of chanting and hope to see future action taken proactively on James’ behalf.

“There is no justification for this or any other type of abuse and the PFA stands fully beside every player who faces discrimination.”