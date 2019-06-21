Petr Cech named Chelsea's new technical and performance advisor

37-year-old goalkeeper returns to Stamford Bridge after retiring at the end of the season

Petr Cech has returned to Chelsea as the club’s new technical and performance advisor. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Petr Cech has returned to Chelsea as the club’s new technical and performance advisor. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

 

Petr Cech has returned to Chelsea as the club’s new technical and performance advisor.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper made 494 appearances for the club during a trophy-laden spell at Stamford Bridge before ending his playing career with Arsenal.

He retired at the end of last season, with his last appearance coming in the Gunners’ Europa League final defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

According to the Blues’ website, Cech’s role will include providing advice on all football and performance matters, as well as facilitating links between the first team and the club’s academy.

“I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea again and help create the best possible high-level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years,” said the former Czech Republic international.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future.”

Cech returns to west London with Chelsea managerless following Maurizio Sarri’s recent departure to Serie A champions Juventus.

His former team-mate Frank Lampard, currently in charge of Championship club Derby, has been heavily linked with the vacancy.

Club director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are delighted to welcome Petr back home to Chelsea. During his playing career here he was one of the most dedicated, successful and thoughtful professionals we have ever had.

“We always hoped that when Petr was ready to retire we would see him back at Chelsea and we are thrilled to add his expertise and knowledge of the game to the technical staff.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.