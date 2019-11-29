Pep Guardiola ‘open’ to signing new contract with Manchester City

His deal expires in the summer of 2021, and he has never previously been in charge of a club for more than four seasons

Jamie Jackson

City manager Pep Guardiola: “I trust a lot the club, and they trust me.” Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

City manager Pep Guardiola: “I trust a lot the club, and they trust me.” Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

 

Pep Guardiola is “open” to signing a new contract with Manchester City, and extending his tenure into a sixth year. The manager’s deal expires in the summer of 2021, and he has never previously been in charge of a club for more than four seasons.

“I’m open, yes,” Guardiola said when asked whether he would consider a new deal. “I’m so comfortable working with this club.”

However he indicated there would be no swift decision, and that his relationship with the players would be key.

“When I feel that is not worse, we will see with the club the best way,” he said. “It depends on results. When you are five years in, it depends on the results. We will see what happens this season and next season.

“It’s not the same for a manager after five years as two – everyone is fresh after two. I want to see my players and the environment. It’s as simple as seeing the players, how we work together. That’s the most important thing. We have to feel we can still do it together, enjoy it together.”

Guardiola explained why he is ready to eclipse the four years he spent as Barcelona’s manager.

“I’m older, already I have had experience of three incredible leagues,” he said, having also managed Bayern Munich. “It’s different. Now I’m more experienced. Maybe, with the experience I have now, I would stay.

“Still, I have 18 months. That’s a lot of time in football; that’s why the club and myself agree. We play tomorrow [at Newcastle], we will do our best and after that we see how everything goes. I trust a lot the club, and they trust me. The rest will decide.”

Guardiola accepts City cannot afford to lose any more games if they are to defend their Premier League title.

“I am not thinking how many games we have to win. I know we cannot lose games, but I’m not thinking about winning the Premier League right now.”

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.