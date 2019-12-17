Pep Guardiola confirms Mikel Arteta in talks over Arsenal job

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Mikel Arteta is talking to Arsenal with the clubs’ knowledge and permission, but says he expects his assistant to be involved in Manchester City’s Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

“At the moment Mikel is still with us, he has been working in training and as far as I know he will be travelling with us to Oxford,” the City manager said. “He’s talking with Arsenal, and I don’t know what will happen and when, but Mikel is an incredible person. We were so smart to pick him up and now the others want him I’m not surprised.

“He’s a good manager, that’s why he’s done well with us. He’s an adult, he can make up his own mind about what he wants to do. I was aware of the meeting with Arsenal on Sunday night. Mikel has been very honest with me all through this situation, but for now he’s still a member of the City staff and part of our group.”

Guardiola knows Oxford from playing them last season and describes City’s next game as an important chance to reach another semi-final, though Carabao Cup matters were put into perspective on Monday when the Champions League last-16 draw paired the former Barcelona manager with Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid.

“It will be an incredible test for us but we have two months to prepare for it,” Guardiola said. “Hopefully we will be in a good moment in February and we can play a good two games. Real Madrid have a lot more experience than us in this situation, they have played this sort of game many more times, but of course I have confidence in my players.

“We are happy just to be in the last 16 of the competition even if people think that’s not enough. If you want to do well in this competition, to progress further than that, then of course you have to face this sort of opponent sooner or later.”

Guardiola confessed to holding Zidane in the highest regard from his playing days, and revealed that at one time he thought it might be possible to play in the same team, possibly in Italy. “That never happened but I used to dream of playing with Zidane,” he said. “He was an incredible player, and he’s an incredible person. I have always admired him and it will be a pleasure to meet him again.” – Guardian