Pep Guardiola confirms Mikel Arteta in talks over Arsenal job

Manager’s assistant could take post at former club but will travel to Oxford with City

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Paul Wilson

Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola has said his assistant Mikel Arteta is in talks about the Arsenal job. Photo: Ian Kington/Getty Images

Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola has said his assistant Mikel Arteta is in talks about the Arsenal job. Photo: Ian Kington/Getty Images

 

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Mikel Arteta is talking to Arsenal with the clubs’ knowledge and permission, but says he expects his assistant to be involved in Manchester City’s Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

“At the moment Mikel is still with us, he has been working in training and as far as I know he will be travelling with us to Oxford,” the City manager said. “He’s talking with Arsenal, and I don’t know what will happen and when, but Mikel is an incredible person. We were so smart to pick him up and now the others want him I’m not surprised.

“He’s a good manager, that’s why he’s done well with us. He’s an adult, he can make up his own mind about what he wants to do. I was aware of the meeting with Arsenal on Sunday night. Mikel has been very honest with me all through this situation, but for now he’s still a member of the City staff and part of our group.”

Guardiola knows Oxford from playing them last season and describes City’s next game as an important chance to reach another semi-final, though Carabao Cup matters were put into perspective on Monday when the Champions League last-16 draw paired the former Barcelona manager with Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid.

“It will be an incredible test for us but we have two months to prepare for it,” Guardiola said. “Hopefully we will be in a good moment in February and we can play a good two games. Real Madrid have a lot more experience than us in this situation, they have played this sort of game many more times, but of course I have confidence in my players.

“We are happy just to be in the last 16 of the competition even if people think that’s not enough. If you want to do well in this competition, to progress further than that, then of course you have to face this sort of opponent sooner or later.”

Guardiola confessed to holding Zidane in the highest regard from his playing days, and revealed that at one time he thought it might be possible to play in the same team, possibly in Italy. “That never happened but I used to dream of playing with Zidane,” he said. “He was an incredible player, and he’s an incredible person. I have always admired him and it will be a pleasure to meet him again.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.