Pep Guardiola backs Carlo Ancelotti to be a success at Everton
Manchester City boss: ‘I think it is incredible for English football that he is back’
Pep Guardiola has backed Carlo Ancelotti to be a success at Everton. Photograph: Paul Gilham/Getty
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has backed Carlo Ancelotti to be a success with Everton, who visit the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Day.
Ancelotti has guided the Toffees to back-to-back victories in his first two matches in charge, having been appointed as successor to Marco Silva.
“They have a new manager who has incredible experience,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference.
“He is one of the smartest guys, always able to make good results. It will be a difficult test for us.
“I think it is incredible for English football that he is back and I’m pretty sure he will be a success.”
Guardiola will have John Stones and David Silva back for the Everton clash, while Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane remain sidelined.
On Laporte, who has been suffering with a knee injury and has not played since August, Guardiola said: “He’s getting better. He’s training alone but already on the pitch.
“In one week or 10 days he can start to train again with us.”