Paul Scholes set to be appointed Oldham manager

Former Manchester United manager is to be announced at a press conference on Monday

Former Manchester United manager Paul Scholes is set to be appointed Oldham Athletic manager. Anthony Wallace/Getty Images

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes is set to be appointed as Oldham’s new manager.

The Sky Bet League Two side have called a press conference for 2pm on Monday at which Scholes is expected to officially launch his managerial career.

Scholes was cleared to take up the position when the EFL decided that the 44-year-old’s 10 per cent stake in National League club Salford would not represent a conflict of interest.

Oldham sacked Frankie Bunn in December and academy coach Pete Wild has been in caretaker charge.

The Latics, whose 3-0 win at Crawley on Saturday was their first in the league since New Year’s Day, are 14th in League Two and currently nine points off the play-off places.

