Paul Pogba won’t be fit in time for United’s clash with Spurs

The 26-year-old midfielder has not featured since September due to an ankle injury

Paul Pogba last featured for Manchester United in their clash with Arsenal on September 30th. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Paul Pogba last featured for Manchester United in their clash with Arsenal on September 30th. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

 

Paul Pogba will not be available for José Mourinho’s Old Trafford return, with Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic “touch and go” for Manchester United’s highly-anticipated encounter with Tottenham.

The 26-year-old has not featured since September due to an ankle injury and returned to the north-west at the end of last week after a spell of rehabilitation in Miami.

But Pogba will not be fit for Wednesday’s reunion with former United boss Mourinho, who the World Cup winner regularly clashed with towards the end.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “No. Paul’s not ready, no.

“He’s still a bit away but he’s working hard so let’s see. He’s out on the grass, so let’s see how long it will take.”

United looked light in midfield at the start of the season and that issue has been compounded by injuries.

In addition to Pogba, influential midfielder McTominay has missed United’s last three matches with an ankle issue and Matic has not been seen for two months.

“They’re touch and go,” Solskjaer said. “So let’s get this training session out of the way. We’ve got more games than this one, so of course I can’t look at just the one game, we have got to look at long-term.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.