Paul Pogba out of Manchester United’s FA Cup tie with illness

Recent reports have suggested that there is some tension between Pogba and Mournho
Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United’s FA Cup tie with Huddersfield Town due to illness. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United’s FA Cup tie with Huddersfield Town due to illness. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

 

Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Manchester United’s FA Cup fifth-round match at Huddersfield due to illness.

The 24-year-old has been at the centre of speculation all week after reports surfaced that his relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho had become strained and that he was unhappy at being played too deep in midfield.

Mourinho dismissed those reports as “lies” at his press conference on Friday and said Pogba would play against the Terriers.

However, the club announced on social media that Pogba was ill and had been replaced in the squad by under-23 player Ethan Hamilton.

Mourinho accepted on Friday that Pogba was not in top form but said the reports were way wide of the mark.

“I don’t have to speak with you about my conversations with my players. I don’t have to tell you anything about it,” he said.

“It is my problem, it is the player’s problem. A big lie that our relationship is not good, a big lie that we don’t communicate, a big lie that we don’t agree with his positions and his involvement in the dynamic of the team.

“So, be objective and say what we all know: in the last couple of matches he didn’t play well. Period. End of story.

“Now, it’s my problem and Paul’s problem to deal with it and try to improve his performance level. You don’t need to be a liar.”

Mourinho then invited journalists in the room to tell him what position Pogba played in in United’s last game — the Premier League defeat to Newcastle last Sunday.

Mourinho clarified that Pogba’s preferred formation is 4-3-3 and playing as an “eight on the left”, before urging the media to explain the game and not talk “bullshit”.

“He had a big injury in the season,” Mourinho said.

“He almost went to surgery like (Ousmane) Dembele in Barcelona went with a very similar injury.

“The decision was not to do it and go to a conservative treatment, which resulted very, very well. Everybody was really happy with the way things went.“

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.