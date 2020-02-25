Paul Pogba: Liverpool deserve to win the title

Midfielder has played just eight times this season with Old Trafford exit looking likely

Paul Poga has said Liverpool have one hand on the Premier League trophy. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty

Paul Poga has said Liverpool have one hand on the Premier League trophy. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty

 

Liverpool deserve to win the Premier League this season and already have one hand on the trophy, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said, adding that it hurts to see his team’s fiercest rivals doing so well.

Liverpool beat West Ham United 3-2 on Monday night to move within 12 points of winning their first league title in 30 years, while United are in fifth place, 38 points behind the Merseyside club.

“They are so way ahead of everyone else,” France international Pogba told ESPN.

“They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy.”

Liverpool have 26 wins and one draw in 27 league games, and Pogba said Juergen Klopp’s team had improved continuously over the last few campaigns.

“They have been even better than last season when they won the Champions League and the season before when they (lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid),” the 26-year-old said.

“As a Manchester United player and with the rivalry between us, we don’t want them to win the title.

“We don’t want anyone else to win apart from us, but as a football lover and a respectful player to opposition teams, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today,” said the France international, who has not played this year due to injury.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.