Paul Pogba considers ‘new challenge’ as speculation mounts on United future

‘I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else’

Paul Pogba is considering ‘a new challenge’ after three years of his second spell at Manchester United. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Paul Pogba is considering ‘a new challenge’ after three years of his second spell at Manchester United. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

 

Paul Pogba has cast doubt over his future at Manchester United after revealing he is considering “a new challenge”.

Speculation on a possible move to Real Madrid or a return to former club Juventus has been mounting since a season in which Pogba faced criticism at times for his performances with United.

The 26-year-old told reporters in Tokyo while attending an event held by sponsors Adidas that it could be time to leave Old Trafford.

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well,” the France midfielder said.

“For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well . . . I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

“I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær has made clear he will start to rebuild his squad this summer, but the club is likely to only consider a huge offer for one of their prize assets.

Pogba was re-signed by United in the summer of 2016 from Juventus for a then world record transfer fee of $105 million.

He had spent four years with the Italian club after being sold to them by United for £1.5 million in 2012.

