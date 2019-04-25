Paul Pogba a surprise inclusion in PFA Team of the Year
Manchester City and Liverpool make up all of the 10 other players selected in the team
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters
Title chasing Manchester City and Liverpool dominated the The Professional Footballers’ Association’s team of the year when it was announced on Thursday but there was a surprise inclusion for Paul Pogba.
The Manchester United player was included in the final XI despite a disappointing season for his side, who lost 2-0 to City on Wednesday night to remain in sixth side.
Manchester City have six representatives in the team – Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Agüero – while Liverpool contribute four: Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mané.
Team in full (4-3-3)
Ederson (Manchester City); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Andy Robertson (Liverpool); Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City); Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Sadio Mané (Liverpool).