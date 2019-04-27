Kenny Dalglish was born on the fourth of March, 1951. I know this without needing to look it up. As a boy, the date – gleaned from the back of a Topps All Stars picture card – was seared into my memory like the fact that his middle name was Mathieson.

His date of birth was central to a little piece of arthimatic I did in my head 10 times a day, every day, for the best part of my childhood. One day, some time around 1978, I asked my dad what was the youngest age at which someone – not naming names – might make his First Division debut. He reckoned 16.