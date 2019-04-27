Paul Howard: Love affair with Liverpool tugging at my heartstrings again
The club’s glory years in my childhood have proved frustratingly elusive ever since
‘King’ Kenny Dalglish, still fondly remembered on the Kop at Anfield. However my childhood dreams of one day sharing a pitch at Liverpool with him soon evaporated. Alex Livesey /Getty Images
Kenny Dalglish was born on the fourth of March, 1951. I know this without needing to look it up. As a boy, the date – gleaned from the back of a Topps All Stars picture card – was seared into my memory like the fact that his middle name was Mathieson.
His date of birth was central to a little piece of arthimatic I did in my head 10 times a day, every day, for the best part of my childhood. One day, some time around 1978, I asked my dad what was the youngest age at which someone – not naming names – might make his First Division debut. He reckoned 16.