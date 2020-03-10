Parents of Birmingham City starlet visit Manchester United

The parents of Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham met Manchester United executives at the Premier League club’s training ground on Monday after the 16-year-old was granted permission to talk to interested clubs.

Bellingham, who is Birmingham’s youngest ever player, is being targeted by numerous clubs, it is understood, so the midfielder’s future is unlikely to be settled immediately. United retain a firm interest in him but there is a recognition of the competition the club face to buy him. Borussia Dortmund, who in January beat United to the signing of Erling Braut Haaland, are also thought to be considering a move for Bellingham.

Yet Birmingham’s decision to allow Bellingham to consider prospective offers suggests the club would consider selling a player whose current deal expires in summer 2021.

Since making debut in August aged 16 and 38 days Bellingham has become a first-team regular, making 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals, gradually moving from a wide position to a central berth.

Tahith Chong has signed a new contract that keeps him at United until 2022, with the club having an option of an extra year for the 20-year-old Dutch wide player.

“His performances this season, whether for the first team or under-23s, are testament to his hard work, dedication and to his character. Tahith has great potential [AND]given his age, ability and work-ethic we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Chong’s debut came in January of last season as second-half replacement in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Reading at Old Trafford and he has now made a total of 18 appearances for United.

Chong said: “When I joined Manchester United as a youngster [IN 2016], it was a dream come true. It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club. I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come.”

- Guardian