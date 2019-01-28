Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: ‘I’m here to prepare for next season’

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is preparing Manchester United for next season “with or without” the interim manager still being in charge.

The Norwegian has won his opening eight games as caretaker, with United having never fallen behind under him yet his status remains as the temporary number one. Solskjær, though, is still considering the long-term development of the side.

He said: “What Manchester United are going to look like next season with or without me, it doesn’t matter, I’m here to prepare for next season.” Part of this will be to play homegrown players Mason Greenwood, Jimmy Garner and Ethan Hamilton.

“We have quite a few talents in that youth team that you’d like to see [IN THE SIDE]and [YOU]will see at some point before next season to put the club and team in a good position [FOR]how will we look like next season: Mason, Jimmy, Ethan – it’s just about the right time.

“But we’ve got Alexis [SÁNCHEZ], Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku who haven’t played so much lately, they’re three players you have to jump ahead of.”

Solskjær reiterated that he currently does not think any players will leave in the transfer window.

He said: “At the moment I can see everyone staying at the club. No deals have been done with anyone. There are still a few more days but I’m not too involved in the negotiations, so whatever happens happens. It’ll be good to get the window closed and improving the players in the squad still here.”

Asked about the potential for midfielder Andreas Pereira to move this month, Solskjær replied: “No. I can’t see him going out on loan because Andreas has done fantastic in training ever since I come back. He’s a player I can see playing quite a few games for us towards the end of the season.”

