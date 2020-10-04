Ole Gunnar Solskjær says Spurs hammering is ‘worst day ever’

Ole Gunnar Solskjær admitted Manchester United’s 6-1 trouncing by Tottenham at Old Trafford – the club’s record-equalling Premier League defeat – was “embarrassing” but took the blame for his “worst day ever”.

It means United have lost their opening two home league games for the first time in 34 seasons and have only three points from their opening three matches.

An ashen-faced Solskjær said: “I hold my hand up, it is my fault. It’s very embarrassing, it hurt all the players, it hurts me as the manager. It’s my worst day ever.”

“It is the worst day of my career as Manchester United manager and the worst day for all of them as United players [but] it is not the worst day in Manchester United history, we have bounced back before.

“To explain now is quite difficult. We have been beaten 6-1 at home by a very good side but we have contributed a lot to our own downfall.”

Porto’s Alex Telles, in a €17m plus deal, and Edinson Cavani, on a free transfer, are set to join, the left-back and 33-year-old striker adding to Donny van Beek’s arrival in the summer. While Diego Dalot has been loaned to Milan, with the window closing on Monday Solskjær faced questions again why the deals for Telles and Cavani are going to the wire.

The manager referred to the coronavirus pandemic. “It [the timing] is not an issue. The world is different now,” said Solskjær. “It is not about getting players in but who is here.

“Today is the worst. I can’t say any more than that. There are a lot of wrongs today. We need to look at everything.

“It’s nowhere near good enough. When you have a defeat like this you have to look yourself in the mirror. They are going away on international duty and that the ones that stay have time to work. That is hard as we need to get together and battle.”

At half-time United were 4-1 down due to goals from Tanguy Ndombele, two from Son Heung-min, and one from Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes having opened the scoring in the second minute with a penalty.

United’s misery was compounded when Serge Aurier and Kane added to the tally in the second half.

Anthony Martial had been sent off on 28 minutes for placing his hand on Erik Lamela’s face after the latter first pushed the former in stomach and head. Solskjær was displeased with the Argentinian. “Lamela must be having an operation,” he said. “If that was my son he’d be living on bread and water for two weeks.”

The Tottenham manager, José Mourinho, Solskjær’s predecessor at Old Trafford, said: “I feel sympathy for him. It happened because the team is phenomenal and has great character and great confidence.” – Guardian