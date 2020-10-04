Ole Gunnar Solskjær says Spurs hammering is ‘worst day ever’

Manchester United suffered their record-equalling Premier League defeat

Jamie Jackson at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves the pitch after his side’s 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves the pitch after his side’s 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

 

Ole Gunnar Solskjær admitted Manchester United’s 6-1 trouncing by Tottenham at Old Trafford – the club’s record-equalling Premier League defeat – was “embarrassing” but took the blame for his “worst day ever”.

It means United have lost their opening two home league games for the first time in 34 seasons and have only three points from their opening three matches.

An ashen-faced Solskjær said: “I hold my hand up, it is my fault. It’s very embarrassing, it hurt all the players, it hurts me as the manager. It’s my worst day ever.”

“It is the worst day of my career as Manchester United manager and the worst day for all of them as United players [but] it is not the worst day in Manchester United history, we have bounced back before.

“To explain now is quite difficult. We have been beaten 6-1 at home by a very good side but we have contributed a lot to our own downfall.”

Porto’s Alex Telles, in a €17m plus deal, and Edinson Cavani, on a free transfer, are set to join, the left-back and 33-year-old striker adding to Donny van Beek’s arrival in the summer. While Diego Dalot has been loaned to Milan, with the window closing on Monday Solskjær faced questions again why the deals for Telles and Cavani are going to the wire.

The manager referred to the coronavirus pandemic. “It [the timing] is not an issue. The world is different now,” said Solskjær. “It is not about getting players in but who is here.

“Today is the worst. I can’t say any more than that. There are a lot of wrongs today. We need to look at everything.

“It’s nowhere near good enough. When you have a defeat like this you have to look yourself in the mirror. They are going away on international duty and that the ones that stay have time to work. That is hard as we need to get together and battle.”

At half-time United were 4-1 down due to goals from Tanguy Ndombele, two from Son Heung-min, and one from Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes having opened the scoring in the second minute with a penalty.

United’s misery was compounded when Serge Aurier and Kane added to the tally in the second half.

Anthony Martial had been sent off on 28 minutes for placing his hand on Erik Lamela’s face after the latter first pushed the former in stomach and head. Solskjær was displeased with the Argentinian. “Lamela must be having an operation,” he said. “If that was my son he’d be living on bread and water for two weeks.”

The Tottenham manager, José Mourinho, Solskjær’s predecessor at Old Trafford, said: “I feel sympathy for him. It happened because the team is phenomenal and has great character and great confidence.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.