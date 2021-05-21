Nuno Espirito Santo to step down as Wolves manager

Portuguese has spent four season in charge and will depart after final match on Sunday

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo will leave his role after the final match of the season on Sunday. Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

Nuno Espirito Santo will leave his role as Wolves head coach after Sunday’s season finale against Manchester United, the Premier League club have announced.

The Portuguese has spent four seasons in charge at Molineux, earning promotion from the Championship and guiding the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after the first of back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League.

But this season has proved more difficult with a 12th-placed finish the best they can hope for on Sunday.

“Wolves can confirm head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will leave the club, by mutual agreement, after Sunday’s match against Manchester United,” said a club statement released soon after Nuno’s Friday press conference.

Nuno said in a statement: “We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together. Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home.

“I, of course, want to thank all of the staff at Wolves, for their support and total commitment, every single day.

“Most importantly, I want to thank each and every player that we’ve worked with since the day we started, for their loyalty, their dedication, hard work and talent. They are the ones who have made this amazing journey possible for us.

“Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack.”

