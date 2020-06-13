Norwich player one of two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Premier League

Two individuals at two Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing, with Norwich confirming an unnamed player is one of them.

The player and the other individual at a second club will now self-isolate meaning they will miss the resumption of the season next week, with the Canaries playing Southampton on Friday night.

They are the only two cases from 1,200 tests taken on Thursday and Friday, which will be seen as more good news for Project Restart.

A statement from Norwich read: “Norwich City can confirm that one of its players has returned a positive test result following the recent round of Covid-19 testing.

“In line with the Premier League’s protocols, the player will now self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date. The player must return a negative test result before being able to resume training.

“The club will not name the player in question and asks that his request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time.”

A Premier League statement read: “The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 11 June and Friday 12 June, 1200 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”- PA