Norwich make light of injury list as they inflict defeat on Manchester City

Norwich 3 Manchester City 2

Manchester City slumped to a first defeat in 19 Premier League games as injury-hit Norwich deservedly won 3-2 at Carrow Road.

The champions had last lost in the league in January – a 2-1 reversal at Newcastle – but the Canaries were in inspired form to deny Pep Guardiola’s side.

Norwich, who were without seven players and could not call on City loanee Patrick Roberts, took the lead in the 18th minute.

Kenny McLean headed home a corner at the near post and the Canaries were soon 2-0 up when Teemu Pukki teed up Todd Cantwell to tap into an empty net.

City, who are already five points behind leaders Liverpool with just five games played this term, got themselves back in the game before half-time when Sergio Agüero nodded home Bernardo Silva’s cross.

Yet the visitors’ disastrous day took another turn when Nicolas Otamendi lost possession 20 yards from his own goal, and Emiliano Buendia set up Pukki to add a third in the 51st minute.

City pressed a resolute Norwich defence for the remainder of the game, finding an 87th-minute consolation through Rodri, but the hosts held on for a famous victory.

More to follow