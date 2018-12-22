Norwich back on top as Pukki nets late winner

Championship round up: Ryan Manning misses penalty in defeat to West Brom

Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki scores the winning goal at Ewood Park. Photograph: PA

Norwich hit the front in the Sky Bet Championship thanks to a 1-0 win at Blackburn.

With leaders Leeds not playing until Sunday, City knew a victory at Ewood Park would take them top and Teemu Pukki ensured they got what they wanted.

He may have left it late, but his 86th-minute goal was his 15th and most valuable strike of the season.

Dwight Gayle fired a hat-trick as West Brom kept the heat on the top two with a 4-0 win at Rotherham.

Gayle had his treble wrapped up by the 54th minute, with the other from Harvey Barnes. Irish midfielder Ryan Manning missed a late penalty for Rotherham.

Middlesbrough are fourth, George Friend getting them a 1-0 win at managerless Reading, while Billy Sharp’s goal shortly after the break earned Sheffield United a 1-1 draw at Ipswich, who had gone in front through Ellis Harrison in the 38th minute.

Derby and Bristol City played out a 1-1 draw, Jamie Paterson and Martyn Waghorn trading goals, while Saido Berahino struck as Stoke beat Millwall 1-0.

Birmingham enjoyed a fine away day at Wigan, returning from Lancashire with a 3-0 win.

Che Adams got them going, with Michael Morrison and Jacques Maghoma also on target.

Managerless Sheffield Wednesday gave whoever their new boss may be — and long-time Steve Bruce lieutenants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence were at Hillsborough — something to build on as they beat Preston 1-0.

Ben Pearson’s 26th-minute red card gave them a leg up, with the recalled Michael Hector scoring the winner just after the hour.

Neal Maupay ended Brentford’s horror run of form as they beat struggling Bolton 1-0, while QPR won at Nottingham Forest at the 35th time of asking thanks to Toni Leistner.

