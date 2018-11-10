No goals but huge emotion as Leicester honour late owner

There was plenty of emotion on show but no goals at the King Power Stadium as Leicester paid tribute to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ahead of a 0-0 draw with Burnley.

Thousands of supporters walked to the stadium from the city centre before the Premier League game, which was preceded by two minutes silence for the Thai billionaire. Vichai died in a helicopter match before City’s last home match two weeks’ ago. With Vichai’s family in attendance, Leicester’s players, who made a 19,000 km round trip to Thailand for the funeral in midweek, wore a special commemorative shirt, while almost every fan sported one of the specially distributed scarves bearing the words “Forever In Our Hearts”.

Jamie Vardy, who has not scored in five league games, went closest in the first half with a shot that was cleared off the line by Matt Lowton as Burnley battled to avoid a fourth successive league defeat. The game opened up after the break, when Burnley’s Chris Wood sliced over and Ricardo Pereira headed wide for mid-table Leicester, who failed to score in a league game for the first time this season.

High-flying Bournemouth were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle at St James’ Park and lost Adam Smith to a serious-looking knee injury.

Newcastle United’s Salomon Rondon celebrates scoring his side’s second goal at St James’ Park. Photograph: PA

Smith received oxygen on the pitch after going down as he prepared to take a free-kick. Newcastle were already ahead thanks to Salomon Rondon’s first Premier League goal of the season in the seventh minute, and he doubled the lead in the 40th minute.

Jefferson Lerma pulled one back in eight minutes of first-half stoppage time but Newcastle hung on to climb out of the bottom three.

Referee Simon Hooper was centre stage in Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Watford.

Manolo Gabbiadini’s first goal of the campaign gave Saints the lead in the 20th minute and Hooper’s first contentious decision came when he denied Watford a penalty after Ryan Bertrand appeared to take out Nathaniel Chalobah.

Less than 10 minutes later, Charlie Austin thought he had doubled Southampton’s advantage only for Hooper to rule it out, and Jose Holebas equalised eight minutes from time.

It was a point apiece, too, at Huddersfield, where the Terriers were denied a second victory of the week by Felipe Anderson’s equaliser for West Ham.

Alex Pritchard gave Huddersfield, who claimed their first win of the season against Fulham on Monday, the lead in only the sixth minute but Anderson continued his hot streak to make it 1-1 16 minutes from time.