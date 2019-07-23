Newcastle complete record signing of Joelinton

22-year-old Brazilian forward has been handed No 9 shirt and signs a six-year deal

Niall McVeigh

Joelinton poses for a photograph with Steve Bruce after signing a six-year contract at Newcastle. Photograph: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Joelinton poses for a photograph with Steve Bruce after signing a six-year contract at Newcastle. Photograph: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

 

Newcastle United have announced the signing of Hoffenheim striker Joelinton for a club-record fee, believed to be in the region of £40m (€45m).

“I’m really happy to be here,” Joelinton told the club’s official website after signing a six-year deal. “I know it’s a large investment that the club has made in me, and that comes with a huge responsibility. I’m highly motivated and hope to give back on the pitch.”

The 22-year-old Brazilian forward has been handed the No 9 shirt and signs a six-year deal, leaving the Bundesliga after four years – two of those spent on loan at Rapid Vienna.

“The kid’s got an exciting time ahead of him,” Steve Bruce, the Newcastle manager, said. “He’s a smashing young player and we’re obviously delighted to get him.

“It’s been going on for a little bit now, so to get him is great for everybody,” Bruce added. “He’s got everything that a modern-day player wants. He’s big, strong and athletic, and of course he’s got age on his side too which is vitally important.

“He’s learned the history and wanted [the No 9 shirt] ... in his eyes, it was ‘bring it on – it’s what I’m here for’. I’m sure he will be a big favourite of the supporters. He’s got an incredible work rate, he’s got a really good humility about him, and all the attributes a top striker needs.”

Joelinton is the first arrival of a turbulent summer that has seen former manager Rafael Benítez leave after his contract was not renewed. The club have confirmed that the fee is a club record, exceeding the £21m (€23.5m) paid for Miguel Almirón in January. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.