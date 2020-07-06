Nemanja Matic signs new Man United deal until 2023

Three-year contract at Old Trafford follows a return to form for 31-year-old midfielder

Jamie Jackson

Nemanja Matic has signed a new deal with Manchester United until 2023. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty/AFP

Nemanja Matic has signed a new contract that will keep the 31-year-old at Manchester United until 2023.

The deal follows a noticeable return to form from Matic, his midfield performances impressing during United’s current 16-match unbeaten run. The Serb said: “I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club. As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour.

“This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great camaraderie amongst the group. This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish on a high and make our amazing supporters proud.”

His manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, pointed to the import of the player’s seniority when welcoming the news. “I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract – I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group,” the Norwegian said.

“We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja’s attributes are a key part of that. Nemanja has been here for three seasons now and really understands the values of playing for Manchester United. He remains hugely ambitious and determined which will be vital as we look to achieve our aims over the coming years.”

Matic joined in summer 2017 from Chelsea and has made 114 appearances for United. The length of the deal offered by the club – three years – for a player who turns 32 on August 1st is a rarity, United’s policy often being to offer single season extensions for footballers over 30. - Guardian

