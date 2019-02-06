Nantes demand payment from Cardiff over Emiliano Sala transfer

French Ligue 1 club threatened to take legal action if first payment is not made within 10 days

Cardiff City and Bournemouth players pay tribute to Emiliano Sala before their Premier League match. Photograph: Geoff Caddick/AFP/Getty Images

Cardiff City and Bournemouth players pay tribute to Emiliano Sala before their Premier League match. Photograph: Geoff Caddick/AFP/Getty Images

 

Nantes have demanded payment from Cardiff for the £15 million (€17 million) transfer of Emiliano Sala.

Sala, the Premier League club’s record signing, was on board the Piper Malibu aircraft which disappeared from radar over the English Channel near Guernsey on January 21st. He and pilot David Ibbotson have yet to be found.

It is understood that Cardiff received a letter from Nantes on Tuesday, in which the French Ligue 1 club threatened to take legal action if the first scheduled payment of the fee is not made within 10 days.

Although Nantes were entitled to the first instalment of Sala’s fee by now, Cardiff have been left surprised by the demand given the circumstances and the timing.

The plane was only discovered on Sunday and the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has not identified the body spotted in the wreckage, which was found on the seabed.

Cardiff would prefer to establish all the facts surrounding the tragedy first. There is no suggestion that the Welsh club will not meet their contractual obligations but their point of view is that the investigation should first be completed.

It is also reported that Bordeaux are entitled to a cut of the fee for Argentinian striker Sala, who was on their books from 2012 to 2015 before joining Nantes.

A decision has yet to be taken on whether to raise the wreckage to the surface.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.