Moyes furious with Masuaka as West Ham crash out

West Ham manager David Moyes has called Arthur Masuaka’s sending off for spitting “despicable”. The midfielder saw red as the Hammers were dumped out of the FA Cup 2-0 at Wigan.

Speaking after the game, Moyes said: “It was despicable. He will deserve everything he gets and he will get something he deserves from us. It’s unacceptable.”

Moyes added: “I’ve not seen it from him. We’ve given him a game, played him all the time, tried to give him a chance, he wasn’t really in the team.

“We like him, he’s a really good boy around the club. I’ve enjoyed him so I’d have to say it is out of character. If you do that, then you’re going to get the punishment in any walk of life.

“I just asked him, did he spit and he said, ‘Yes’.”

Leeds midfielder Samu Saiz was given a six-match ban for spitting in his side’s fourth-round loss to Newport.

Victorious boss Paul Cook, a boyhood Liverpool fan, said of the fifth-round draw: “We need one hot ball and one cold. Liverpool at Anfield and we can settle for that.”

Will Grigg scores Wigan Athletic’s first goal during the FA Cup fourth-round match against West Ham United. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Wigan’s hero was Northern Ireland international Will Grigg, who again found himself the subject of the Wigan fans’ favourite chorus of “Will Grigg’s On Fire” as he headed home after seven minutes and converted a second-half penalty.

Having made six changes to his side for the visit to the League One leaders, Moyes must have recognised the worst once he saw Grigg send a powerful header past England goalkeeper Joe Hart as Wigan dominated the early stages.

Wigan’s fortunes have dipped since lifting the Cup in 2013, the year they also earned the unwanted distinction of being the only side ever to win the trophy while also being relegated from the top flight.

Yet their fans at the DW Stadium, who have recently been used to their side upsetting Premier League sides in the FA Cup, were left in ecstasy when Grigg scored his second in the 62nd minute from the spot after a hand-ball from Reece Burke.