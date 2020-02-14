Mourinho says Alli sorry over posting of inappropriate video

Spurs midfielder facing a possible Football Association charge

Barry Glendenning

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli: “He immediately regretted and realised it was a young guy mistake, a young generation mistake,” said Mourinho. Photograph: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli: “He immediately regretted and realised it was a young guy mistake, a young generation mistake,” said Mourinho. Photograph: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

 

José Mourinho says he has spoken to Dele Alli about the recent online controversy in which the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder became embroiled and that it was an “easy conversation”.

Alli is facing a possible Football Association charge over a video he filmed in an airport departure lounge in which he appeared to mock an unsuspecting Asian man and claimed the man might be infected with the coronavirus. The FA has written to Alli and asked for his observations.

“Of course I spoke with him about that,” Mourinho said, before Sunday’s game at Aston Villa.

“But for me it was a quite easy conversation, because he was very sorry about that thing ... a mistake. It was never his intention to hurt, it was never his intention to offend. He immediately regretted and realised it was a young guy mistake, a young generation mistake. It was not a case of me being unhappy and him not understanding why I was unhappy. He regrets and that’s the best he can show. And I think to apologise is remarkable.”

Shortly after uploading his video to Snapchat, Alli removed it and posted a video on the Chinese social media network Weibo in which he admitted his attempt at humour was misguided and expressed contrition.

“It wasn’t funny and I realised that immediately and took it down,” the 23-year-old said. “I let myself down and the club.”

This season the Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was handed a one-match ban, fined £50,000 and ordered to undertake an awareness course after a tweet sent to Benjamin Mendy was deemed to have constituted an “aggravated breach” of the FA’s rules on social media behaviour because it appeared to reference the French left-back’s race. The Portuguese appeared to compare his teammate to the caricature of a black boy found on the packaging of a Spanish confectionary brand.

Mourinho, asked whether he was worried Alli could be banned , suggested whatever will be, will be.

“I’m not the FA,” he said. “I’m his manager. His friend. I have to act as an educator and the best way to do it is immediately his reaction. Regret and apologise. So, game over.”

With games coming thick and fast against Villa, RB Leipzig and Chelsea, Mourinho revealed that Giovani Lo Celso and Ben Davies were available after injuries and that Érik Lamela would be assessed before Sunday’s match.

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.