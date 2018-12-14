Mourinho feels Liverpool are in condition to win a first trophy since 2012

United travel to Anfield 16 points behind Jürgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders

Jamie Jackson

José Mourinho: he believes United are a long way from playing in his image. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

José Mourinho believes Manchester United are a long way from playing in his image, and has suggested structural issues at the club are to blame.

United travel to Anfield on Sunday 16 points behind Jürgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders. Liverpool are viewed as a team in their manager’s image, and Mourinho was asked whether the same could be said for him and United.

“Far,” he replied, before indicating that the reasons run deeper than transfers.

“A football team is not just about spending the money. A football team is like a house too; a house is not just about buying the furniture. You have to do work in the house and when the house is ready, then you buy the furniture, you spend money on the best possible furniture, and then you are ready to live in an amazing house.”

Mourinho feels Liverpool are in condition to win a first trophy since 2012.

“I think trophies matter – it matters, especially when you have the potential to fight for trophies and especially when you clearly say the objective is to win the trophy.

“But when you have the potential, you have nothing to hide, you know from day one that your potential and your desire has a relation with the potential… To say we want to win, everyone can say that; another thing is to say in a conscious way in relation to the potential you have. But, I don’t read much. I think Jürgen told already they want to win the Premier League.”

Mourinho has injury concerns over seven players in Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Anthony Martial and Matteo Darmian. “I hope that some will be...let’s say available. But for sure, some will not be.”

He explained that only David de Gea and Nemanja Vidic had missed Wednesday’s match at Valencia for reasons unrelated to injuries. “De Gea has played every minute and needed a mental rest. Matic has played every minute and needed a physical rest.”

– Guardian

