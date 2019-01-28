Morata completes loan move to Atletico Madrid

Chelsea striker will join La Liga club until the end of next season

Atletico Madrid have announced the loan signing of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, for the remainder of this season and all of 2019-20.

Atletico Madrid have announced the loan signing of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, for the remainder of this season and all of 2019-20.

 

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has joined Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of next season.

The 26-year-old had a medical in Spain on Sunday ahead of the move after Chelsea signed Argentina international Gonzalo Higuain on loan last week.

Morata spend four seasons at Atletico’s academy before signing for rivals Real Madrid. He also played for Juventus before joining Chelsea in July 2017 and scored 24 goals in 72 appearances for the London club.

His last appearance for Chelsea was against Nottingham Forest where he scored both goals in a 2-0 FA Cup victory.

“Morata has proven himself as a prolific goalscorer in some of Europe’s most competitive leagues,” Atletico said on their website.

“With Morata’s arrival, we add a very talented striker to our club, who has the ability to score with his feet and his head thanks to his height . . . and to combine with his team mates.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.